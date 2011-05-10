The 10 Best Android Apps For Your Nook colour

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Now that the Nook colour has grown into a fully-functional Android tablet, it’s important to load it with the best apps available.Although Barnes & Noble won’t give you access to Google’s Android Market, is has still selected several great Android apps to turn your Nook into more than just an e-reader.



We browsed through Barnes & Noble’s app store for the best apps available right now.

In order to get these apps, you’ll need to download the latest Android 2.2 update for your Nook and search through the app store on your tablet.

Pulse Reader is a stylish way to keep up with news Pulse is a popular RSS reader for iPhone, iPad, and Android that imports your RSS feeds in a gorgeous ribbon. Now that it's on Nook, you can sync the app with your Google Reader account and read the news in style. Price: Free No tablet is complete without Angry Birds It wasn't difficult to get one of Android's most popular apps in the Nook app store. The game is an exact copy of the one you find on iOS and Android. Price: $2.99 Epicurious gives you access to thousands of recipes Epicurious is your guide to online recipes, and fits well on an e-reader like the Nook. It's very similar to the iPad version of the same app. Price: Free Quickoffice is our favourite productivity app for Android We're huge fans of Quickoffice on iOS and Android, so this is a welcome addition to Nook's app library. Quickoffice is an all-in one app for word documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. You can view and edit them within the app and email changes to your colleagues. Price: $7.99 Flight Control is another great addictive game Flight Control quickly became an instant classic on iOS and Android, so it's no surprise to see it on the Nook too. The game challenges you to guide a bunch of aeroplanes onto the runway without crashing them. It's a lot harder than it sounds. Fliq Calendar will keep you on task The Nook's latest Android update included all the basics (email, web browser, app store), but forgot one essential thing: a calendar. Fliq Calendar is a simple calendar program for managing you schedule. Nothing fancy here. Price: Free Goodreads lets you keep up with what your friends are reading Goodreads is the social network for readers. You can curate your own reading lists, see what your friends are reading, and even rate and share reviews. Even without the social aspect, it's a great service to keep track of the books you haven't read yet. Price: Free Aces Bubble Popper is an addicting puzzle game Aces Bubble Popper is a lot like Bejeweled for iPhone and Android. When you pop a series of touching bubbles of the same colour, they all disappear. Clear the board and you're a winner. Price: $2.99 Download tunes with Napster We're glad Barnes & Noble allowed a music service to make its way onto the Nook colour. With a Napster subscription, you get access to over 12 million songs. Price: The app is free, but subscriptions start at $5 per month. The Missing Sync will back up your data The Missing Sync is a handy Android app that allows you to sync your Nook's data with your computer. You can back up emails, calendars, contacts, etc. over your Wi-Fi connection, so there's no need to plug your device in to your computer. Price: Free Not sold on the Nook colour? Click here to see 12 cheap alternatives to the iPad >

