The 16 Best Nonfiction Books Of 2014

Goodreads rounded up the best nonfiction books 2014 had to offer.

To compile the list, Goodreads editors nominated titles frequently reviewed on the site, and readers voted for their favourites, casting more than 2 million votes total.

This year’s nonfiction book winners cover everything from how our brains work to the history of video games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.