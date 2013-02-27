The Best NFL Combine Face-Plant Yet

This is NFL defensive back prospect Shamarko Thomas, who ran incredibly fast, taking a header at the end of his 40-yard dash (via Big Lead Sports):



Photo: Big Lead Sports

Not sure why this is happening so much this year. Maybe these guys are coached to go all out and not worry if they stumble after the finish line?

Photo: NFL Network

Photo: NFL Network via SB Nation

