The Best NFL Combine Face-Plant Yet

Tony Manfred

This is NFL defensive back prospect Shamarko Thomas, who ran incredibly fast, taking a header at the end of his 40-yard dash (via Big Lead Sports):

shamarko thomas faceplant

Photo: Big Lead Sports

Not sure why this is happening so much this year. Maybe these guys are coached to go all out and not worry if they stumble after the finish line?

manti teo falls down at combine

Photo: NFL Network

nfl combine guy falls down

Photo: NFL Network via SB Nation

