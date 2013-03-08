15 New Sculptures, Paintings, And Photos That Have The Art World Buzzing

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s
Art is meant to push boundaries, make people think, and evoke a reaction. A great work of art leaves a lasting impression that people continue to buzz about for years to come.We asked gallerists, curators, and experts in the art field, such as the folks from Art.sy, to select the best new works of art that have shown in galleries, auction houses, or art shows within the last year or so.
These are the most buzzed about new works of art, just in time for Armory Arts Week, the major contemporary art event that kicks off in New York City today.
When artist Paul Emsley unveiled his official portrait of Kate Middleton, it generated a lot of controversy and criticism, but became one of the most talked-about works of art this year.
The San Francisco Bay Bridge became a giant art installation when New York artist Leo Villareal installed 25,000 separate LED lights on the 1.8-mile-long bridge. The $8 million project, which debuted on March 5, will be on display daily from dusk to 2 a.m. for the next two years.
