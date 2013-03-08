15 New Sculptures, Paintings, And Photos That Have The Art World Buzzing

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

Art is meant to push boundaries, make people think, and evoke a reaction. A great work of art leaves a lasting impression that people continue to buzz about for years to come.We asked gallerists, curators, and experts in the art field, such as the folks from Art.sy, to select the best new works of art that have shown in galleries, auction houses, or art shows within the last year or so.



These are the most buzzed about new works of art, just in time for Armory Arts Week, the major contemporary art event that kicks off in New York City today.

