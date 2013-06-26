The Best New Universities In America

While “top colleges” lists tend to be filled with centuries-old institutions of higher education, there are certainly deserving younger schools that get overlooked.



To remedy this, the Times Higher Education — a weekly UK magazine — launched the “100 Under 50,” a list of the best young universities worldwide.

Now in its second year, the list “provides a glimpse into the future, showcasing not those institutions with centuries of history, but the rising stars which show great potential,” according to its website.

THE’s “100 Under 50” list uses the same determinants as their annual World University Rankings — research, citations, teaching, international outlook, and innovation — but with a reduced weighting of indicators concerning reputation.

This year’s list is dominated by schools from Asia and Europe, but the United States has the third highest representation of any country, with eight of its universities included in the rankings.

#8 Florida International University THE Ranking: 84 Year Founded: 1965 With almost 50,000 students and over a billion dollar annual budget, Florida International University is currently one of largest schools in the country.Notably, FIU is the youngest American university with a Phi Beta Kappa academic honour society chapter. #7 University of Texas at San Antonio THE Ranking: 70 Year Founded: 1969 Currently in the middle of a nine year strategic plan, the University of Texas at San Antonio is concurrently emphasising academics and student life. The university ranks high nationally in the number of degrees it awards to Hispanic students and has been designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution. #6 University of Maryland, Baltimore County THE Ranking: 60 Year Founded: 1966 An honours institution in the University System of Maryland, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County has been lauded for its charismatic president and commitment to undergraduate research. The university prides itself on a strong chess team, and offers scholarships to Grand Masters around the world. #5 George Mason University THE Ranking: 59 Year Founded: 1972 Originally founded in the 1950s as a branch of the University of Virginia, George Mason has distinguished itself through strong academics, particularly in economics. The university barreled into the public eye with an unexpected Final Four run in the 2006 NCAA basketball tournament. #4 University of Illinois at Chicago THE Ranking: 19 Year Founded: 1982 Although the youngest American school on THE's list, the University of Illinois at Chicago has existed in various forms since the 19th century. UIC is the largest university in Chicago and counts about 10% of Chicagoans with a college degree as alumni. #3 University of Texas at Dallas THE Ranking: 15 Year Founded: 1969 Originally founded as a research extension of Texas Instruments, the University of Texas at Dallas has established itself as one of the top academic institutions in the Lone Star State. The school has maintained its roots in technology, and hosts a well regarded space sciences program. #2 University of California, Santa Cruz THE Ranking: 11 Year Founded: 1965 Since its inception, the University of California, Santa Cruz has emphasised a commitment to a liberal education, with a residential college system and, until recently, professor-written narrative evaluations in lieu of grades. UCSC is known for some of the school's quirkier traits, from student-elected mascot Sammy the Banana Slug to the library's recent Grateful Dead archive. #1 University of California, Irvine THE Ranking: 5 Year Founded: 1965 The top American university on THE's list, the University of California, Irvine often finds itself sharing space on academic rankings with much older institutions. The school offers highly regarded programs in a range of subjects, including criminology, literary criticism, and organic chemistry. Now see some more up and coming schools The 25 Most Underrated Colleges In America>

