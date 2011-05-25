The Best New Credit Card Offers

It’s been a while since we’ve refreshed the Outlaw list of the best credit card offers, when you take into account factors such as the sign-up bonus and overall customer service experience. Let’s take a quick look at a relatively new addition to the list.



The Discover More card (click here to apply or read details) is the first Discover-brand credit card offer Outlaw has ever recommended to readers. We now like Discover since merchant acceptance has increased over the past few years, and the $50 sign-up bonus is nice — although not as extraordinary as the bonuses offered by some rival card brands.

Still, I’d rather have an “honest” bonus that is credited promptly, rather than a slightly larger bonus of say $100 which results in a subpar, dishonest card weaseling its way into your wallet or purse.

The main difference I like about Discover is the amazing customer support, and the online account experience is seamless as well. The More card offers 5% cashback bonus in rotating “popular categories” and has no annual fee. Also, the online app is one of the simpler I’ve ever filled out, and you get a decision within 60 seconds. No waiting for a letter to arrive seven to 10 days from now.

Its close cousin, the Discover Clear card (app here), also offers 5% cashback in select spending categories and a 60 second online decision — additionally, you can request a balance transfer right on that application page. It has 0% intro APR for the first six months on purchases and no annual fee.

Finally, another credit card offer we have been recommending a lot lately is the Citi Forward Visa. It is frankly ideal for college students and those looking to maintain responsible credit habits, as the Forward card “rewards” you with additional ThankYou points when you complete certain responsible behaviours (such as paying your bill before the due date several months in a row, staying below your credit line, etc). Also, you get 6,000 bonus points after spending just $250 on a new Forward credit card within the first 3 months of account opening.

When you redeem your points, I’ve found that the best redemption deal tends to be restaurant gift cards. You’ll get more bang for your buck than a straight-out cash back redemption request.

— Provided by Outlaw

Disclosures: Our web site maintains financial relationships with a broad range of banks and credit card issuers, including Discover Financial Services.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.