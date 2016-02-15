The 14 best new buildings on the planet

Talia Avakian
Architects continue to push boundaries with their designs.

ArchDaily recently announced the winners of its annual Building of the Year Awards, determining 14 of the top buildings in categories that ranged from offices to religious structures.

Over 3,000 projects were submitted, with the winners including buildings that are incredibly beautiful, creative or that provide valuable service to their community.

From a store that was turned into a skateboarder’s paradise to innovative structures in less developed parts of the world, here are 14 architectural gems from around the globe.

Cultural Architecture -- Harbin Opera House, China

Hufton+Crow

Architects: MAD Architects

Religious Architecture -- Ribbon Chapel, Japan

Koji Fujii, Nacasa Partners inc

Architects: NAP Architects

Interior Architecture -- House of Vans London, United Kingdom

Tim Greatrex

Architects: Tim Greatrex

Hospitality Architecture -- Cella Bar, Portugal

Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Architects: FCC Arquitectura, Paulo Lobo

Educational Architecture -- School of Architecture at the Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

Åke Eson Lindman

Architects: Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Offices -- Intesa Sanpaolo Office Building, Italy

Enrico Cano

Architects: Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Sports Architecture -- Matmut Atlantique Stadium, France

Iwan Baan

Architects: Herzog & de Meuron

Housing -- The Great Wall of WA, Australia

Edward Birch

Architects: Luigi Rosselli

Industrial Architecture -- Factory in the Earth, Malaysia

Kaori Ichikawa

Architects: Ryuichi Ashizawa Architect & Associates

Commercial Architecture -- Miu Miu Aoyama Store, Japan

Nacasa Partners

Architects: Herzog & de Meuron

Public Architecture -- Community Kitchen of Terras da Costa, Portugal

Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Architects: ateliermob, Colectivo Warehouse

Healthcare Architecture -- Partners In Health Dormitory, Rwanda

Bruce Engel

Architects: Sharon Davis Design

Refurbishment -- House in Guimarães, Portugal

Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Architects: Elisabete de Oliveira Saldanha

Houses -- Vila Matilde House, Brazil

Pedro Kok

Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos

