The 14 best new buildings on the planet

Iwan Baan The Matmut Atlantique Stadium in France was dubbed the best architectural structure in the sports category.

Architects continue to push boundaries with their designs.

ArchDaily recently announced the winners of its annual Building of the Year Awards, determining 14 of the top buildings in categories that ranged from offices to religious structures.

Over 3,000 projects were submitted, with the winners including buildings that are incredibly beautiful, creative or that provide valuable service to their community.

From a store that was turned into a skateboarder’s paradise to innovative structures in less developed parts of the world, here are 14 architectural gems from around the globe.

Cultural Architecture -- Harbin Opera House, China Hufton+Crow Architects: MAD Architects Religious Architecture -- Ribbon Chapel, Japan Koji Fujii, Nacasa Partners inc Architects: NAP Architects Interior Architecture -- House of Vans London, United Kingdom Tim Greatrex Architects: Tim Greatrex Hospitality Architecture -- Cella Bar, Portugal Fernando Guerra FG+SG Architects: FCC Arquitectura, Paulo Lobo Educational Architecture -- School of Architecture at the Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden Åke Eson Lindman Architects: Tham & Videgård Arkitekter Offices -- Intesa Sanpaolo Office Building, Italy Enrico Cano Architects: Renzo Piano Building Workshop Sports Architecture -- Matmut Atlantique Stadium, France Iwan Baan Architects: Herzog & de Meuron Housing -- The Great Wall of WA, Australia Edward Birch Architects: Luigi Rosselli Industrial Architecture -- Factory in the Earth, Malaysia Kaori Ichikawa Architects: Ryuichi Ashizawa Architect & Associates Commercial Architecture -- Miu Miu Aoyama Store, Japan Nacasa Partners Architects: Herzog & de Meuron Public Architecture -- Community Kitchen of Terras da Costa, Portugal Fernando Guerra FG+SG Architects: ateliermob, Colectivo Warehouse Healthcare Architecture -- Partners In Health Dormitory, Rwanda Bruce Engel Architects: Sharon Davis Design Refurbishment -- House in Guimarães, Portugal Fernando Guerra FG+SG Architects: Elisabete de Oliveira Saldanha Houses -- Vila Matilde House, Brazil Pedro Kok Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos

