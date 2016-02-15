The 14 best new buildings on the planet

Architects continue to push boundaries with their designs.
ArchDaily recently announced the winners of its annual Building of the Year Awards, determining 14 of the top buildings in categories that ranged from offices to religious structures.
Over 3,000 projects were submitted, with the winners including buildings that are incredibly beautiful, creative or that provide valuable service to their community.
From a store that was turned into a skateboarder’s paradise to innovative structures in less developed parts of the world, here are 14 architectural gems from around the globe.
Architects: NAP Architects
Architects: FCC Arquitectura, Paulo Lobo
Architects: Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Architects: Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Architects: Ryuichi Ashizawa Architect & Associates
Architects: Herzog & de Meuron
Architects: ateliermob, Colectivo Warehouse
Architects: Sharon Davis Design
Architects: Elisabete de Oliveira Saldanha
