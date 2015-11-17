The 13 best new buildings in the world

The annual World Architecture Festival recently wrapped up in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.
Five already-built and upcoming buildings were awarded top honours, and a dozen more — from office buildings and housing to sports arenas and schools — won for their respective categories.
Our favourites include the Interlace, a sprawling 42-acre LEGO-style apartment complex in Singapore, and the Fulton Center, a soaring New York City subway station that reimagines what it means to travel.
No matter the building, we know one thing: We need to visit yesterday.
World Architecture Festival
The way the building is warped -- beginning with a narrow foundation and ballooning as it ascends -- will help protect residents from the nearby highway.
World Architecture Festival
World Architecture Festival
ONS Incek Residence Showroom and Sales Office, Turkey. AkzoNobel's Prize for Colour in Exterior Architecture.
World Architecture Festival
World Architecture Festival
The building serves as a hub for the local neighbourhood, and residents hope it can attract tourists in the future.
World Architecture Festival
Elevated to avoid flooding, the center serves as an all-purpose facility for the elderly, offering residence, recreation, communal dining, and places for celebration.
World Architecture Festival
Serving all ages, from high school preparatory classes to advanced master's candidates, the concrete music school relies on a minimalist industrial aesthetic.
World Architecture Festival
Opened in 2013, the stadium was recently selected as one of the 13 host sites for the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament.
World Architecture Festival
The pavilion won the top prize in the WAF Display category for its playful mix of green space on the ground and walkable cargo net above.
World Architecture Festival
The Japanese office building was described by WAF judges as a 'magical, habitable, almost invisible structure.'
World Architecture Festival
Sleek, modern design fused with old-world construction pushed the tiny house-within-a house to the top of the heap.
People's Architecture Office
The St. Petersburg's structure may feature an unassuming exterior, but its glass-built interior is anything but ordinary.
World Architecture Festival
World Architecture Festival
Tucked inside Chengdu City, the shopping center creates a buzzing atmosphere for tourists and locals.
World Architecture Festival
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.