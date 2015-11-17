The 13 best new buildings in the world

The annual World Architecture Festival recently wrapped up in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Five already-built and upcoming buildings were awarded top honours, and a dozen more — from office buildings and housing to sports arenas and schools — won for their respective categories.

Our favourites include the Interlace, a sprawling 42-acre LEGO-style apartment complex in Singapore, and the Fulton Center, a soaring New York City subway station that reimagines what it means to travel.

No matter the building, we know one thing: We need to visit yesterday.

The Interlace, Singapore. World Building of the Year. World Architecture Festival The Interlace uses a Lego-like hexagonal setup for its 31 apartment blocks. World Architecture Festival The Vancouver House, Canada. Future Project of the Year. World Architecture Festival The way the building is warped -- beginning with a narrow foundation and ballooning as it ascends -- will help protect residents from the nearby highway. World Architecture Festival The building features luxury apartments, offices, shops, and restaurants. World Architecture Festival ONS Incek Residence Showroom and Sales Office, Turkey. AkzoNobel's Prize for Colour in Exterior Architecture. World Architecture Festival The rainbow palette makes it easy to see why the building took home the colourful recognition. World Architecture Festival Cam Thanh Community House, Vietnam -- Civic & Community winner. World Architecture Festival The building serves as a hub for the local neighbourhood, and residents hope it can attract tourists in the future. World Architecture Festival Walumba Elders Center, Australia -- Health winner. World Architecture Festival Elevated to avoid flooding, the center serves as an all-purpose facility for the elderly, offering residence, recreation, communal dining, and places for celebration. World Architecture Festival Toho Gakuen School of Music, Japan -- School winner. World Architecture Festival Serving all ages, from high school preparatory classes to advanced master's candidates, the concrete music school relies on a minimalist industrial aesthetic. World Architecture Festival San Mamés Stadium, Spain -- Sports winner. World Architecture Festival Opened in 2013, the stadium was recently selected as one of the 13 host sites for the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament. World Architecture Festival Brazilian Pavilion, Brazil -- Public Display winner. World Architecture Festival The pavilion won the top prize in the WAF Display category for its playful mix of green space on the ground and walkable cargo net above. World Architecture Festival HIGO, Japan -- Office winner. World Architecture Festival The Japanese office building was described by WAF judges as a 'magical, habitable, almost invisible structure.' World Architecture Festival Courtyard House Plugin, China -- New & Old winner. World Architecture Festival Sleek, modern design fused with old-world construction pushed the tiny house-within-a house to the top of the heap. People's Architecture Office Ballet School, Russia -- School winner. World Architecture Festival The St. Petersburg's structure may feature an unassuming exterior, but its glass-built interior is anything but ordinary. World Architecture Festival Fulton Center, USA -- Transit winner. World Architecture Festival Riding the subway is a drab experience for most in New York City. World Architecture Festival In the yawning downtown station, however, mass transit is given new life. World Architecture Festival Sino Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu, China -- Shopping winner. World Architecture Festival Tucked inside Chengdu City, the shopping center creates a buzzing atmosphere for tourists and locals. World Architecture Festival But the experience on the ground still recalls a simpler and slower time. World Architecture Festival

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.