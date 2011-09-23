GET READY FOR FACEBOOK MUSIC: These Are The Best Music Services On The Web That You Should Be Using

Let's be honest. You want free music. We want free music. Free music is the biggest draw right now.

The streaming industry has slow to adopt free on demand music options. So far your only real (legal) options are Spotify and MOG.

We think Spotify does free the best. Right now, you can get unlimited free streaming. After six months, you'll be limited to 15 hours of streaming. One caveat: You can only listen to a unique track five times per month.

MOG just launched its 'Free Play' service last week. Instead of renewing the amount of free music you can get at the top of each month, you have a 'gas tank' that depletes with each song you play. If you want more music, you have to earn it by sharing your MOG activity on social networks and remaining active on mog.com.

Also, Rdio plans to launch a free service in the coming weeks.