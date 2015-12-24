Research suggests this is the best music to listen to for optimal productivity

Photo: Shutterstock

Oftentimes we have innumerable distractions at work competing for our attention.

Luckily, music can help put us back on a more productive track.

Studies out of the University of Birmingham, England, show that music is effective in raising efficiency in repetitive work — so if you’re mindlessly checking email or filling out a spreadsheet, adding some tunes will make your task go by that much faster.

But when it comes to tasks that require more brainpower, finding that perfect playlist is not so easy.

Luckily, we have science at our disposal to help.

Based on some of what we know about how music affects productivity, you should try funelling this kind of music through your headphones the next time you’re feeling unproductive:

Music that include sounds of nature. Music you enjoy. Music without lyrics. Music that matches your tempo. Music played at medium volume.

