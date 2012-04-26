The 15 Best Multitaskers In Hollywood

We've all come to know Ashton Kutcher as one-half of the dude-team in 'Dude, Where's My Car?' and one-third of the comedy-team in 'Two and a Half Men,' but the ex-Mr. Demi Moore was originally a model.

Not that big of a shocker.

Kutcher still models from time to time and is also the face of the Nikon camera. But the actor also has a successful production company, Katalyst, that created 'Punk'd' and more. He might even be an astronaut soon.

And somewhere, between all of that, Kutcher still finds time to be an investor in countless start up companies such as Dwolla and Gidsy.