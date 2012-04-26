The 15 Best Multitaskers In Hollywood

Photo: Flickr.com, Getty Images, Shutterstock.com
Zooey Deschanel, Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez are trying their hands behind-the-scenes as well as in front of the camera.Whether producing, directing, writing, designing, hosting or parenting, these 15 celebs have mastered the art of multitasking.
Here are 15 famous faces who haven’t taken a breath since they made it big in Hollywood.
We've all come to know Ashton Kutcher as one-half of the dude-team in 'Dude, Where's My Car?' and one-third of the comedy-team in 'Two and a Half Men,' but the ex-Mr. Demi Moore was originally a model.
Not that big of a shocker.
Kutcher still models from time to time and is also the face of the Nikon camera. But the actor also has a successful production company, Katalyst, that created 'Punk'd' and more. He might even be an astronaut soon.
And somewhere, between all of that, Kutcher still finds time to be an investor in countless start up companies such as Dwolla and Gidsy.
If you're one of the few who watches the critically acclaimed comedy 'Community,' Donald Glover is the beloved jock-turned-loveable nerd Troy Barnes.
But the actor originally started out his career as a writer for 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.' Glover was later picked up by Tina Fey to write for '30 Rock.' He was only 21.
He even started his own sketch comedy group Derrick Comedy that became a sensation on YouTube with the success of the NSFW video 'Bro Rape.'
After that came 'Community,' stand-up specials, DJ-ing and finally rapping.
Yes folks, Glover has a rap alter ego named Childish Gambino. Glover released his first solo album, 'Camp,' in November 2011.
Jenny from the Block made her way to stardom as a fly girl on 'In Living colour.'
She's come a long way, hasn't she?
After dancing up a storm for a few years, J-Lo finally got a record deal and released the smash hit album 'On the 6.' From there came the acting career that started off strong ('Selena,' 'Out of Sight') but is getting stale ('Maid in Manhattan,' 'The Back-Up Plan').
Now the singer/dancer/actress is a successful producer, celebrity judge on 'American Idol' and a business mogul with a bestselling fragrance and beauty line.
Former boy band-er Justin Timberlake has come a long way since his boy band days.
After N'Sync disbanded, Timberlake went on to an extremely successful solo music career. He then began acting; first in ridiculous, straight-to-DVD movies and now in Oscar-nominated films such as David Fincher's 'The Social Network.'
The singer/actor says there may not be more music in career, but Timberlake has other businesses including a tequila company, restaurant, clothing line and he's even dabbled in music software.
Is there anything James Franco won't try to do in Hollywood?
Most likely not.
Since his hilarious turn in 'Freaks and Geeks' put him on the acting map, Franco has had a successful movie career for over a decade. But acting is just the start.
Franco went back to school not once, not twice, but multiple times to get his Master's and PhD from several prestigious schools around the country including Columbia and Yale.
The actor also took time to do a guest spot on the soap opera 'General Hospital' and made a documentary on it for Tribeca Film Festival. Now Franco is also dabbling in directing and writing with the new film 'The Broken Tower.'
He's even written a collection of short stories.
It might seem as though Zooey Deschanel is just the indie movie darling.
And she definitely is that.
But the actress does a lot more. Deschanel is also one-half of the band She & Him, which released a critically applauded Christmas album in 2011.
Deschanel also co-founded the website HelloGiggles.com which calls itself the 'ultimate entertainment destination for smart, independent and creative females.'
Shouldn't it be enough that movie star George Clooney has been voted People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' several times over?
Clooney got his big break in the 90s on 'ER' and has since risen to Hollywood's A-list.
Clooney is also a director, producer and writer, as evidenced by the Oscar-nominated films 'Good Night and Good Luck' and 'The Ides of March.'
On top of all that, Clooney even finds time to be a social advocate of change in Haiti and many third world countries in Africa. He even got arrested for protesting change in Sudan.
You would think that after being named the single host for 'American Idol' after the hit first season, Ryan Seacrest would be satisfied.
But the TV personality has gone on to have a successful radio show, produces several TV series and hosts the Rockin' New Year's Eve Bash.
Seacrest has even dabbled in some acting.
Being one-third of a powerful female singing group was never enough for Beyonce.
The ridiculously successful singer is now also an accomplished actress with roles in well-received films such as the Oscar nominated 'Dreamgirls.' Beyoncé is also a well-respected songwriter (most of her songs are written by her), composer and record producer.
Along with all that musical and theatrical success, Beyonce also has a hit fragrance line, clothing line and is a new mother.
He may seem a little outdated for this list, but Clint Eastwood has consistently been one of the best multitaskers around.
The actor has done a lot more than just star in movies, he also directs, writes and produces them. And he gets awards because of them. Two of his films, 'Unforgiven' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' have even won the actor the Best Director Oscar. And, of course, we all know his Superbowl ad.
But Eastwood is also a composer on the side. He composed all the music for his film 'Gran Torino.'
And soon, Eastwood and his family will be adding 'E! Reality TV Star' to the resumé.
We all know that one of the most powerful men in hip hop is Jay-Z. Like his wife, Beyoncé (who also made our list), Jay is a musician, songwriter, producer and composer.
And also like his wife, Jay has tons of successful businesses including Roc-A-Fella record company, Roca Wear clothing line, The 40/40 club and more. Jay also serves as the co-brand director for Budweiser Select.
Jay is also part-owner of the New Jersey Nets.
Gwen Stefani started as the lead female vocalist for the rock band No Doubt and in 2004, ventured into a successful solo career with her hit album 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.'
In 2003, Stefani launches L.A.M.B., a successful clothing line sold in major retailers across the world. In 2005, she expanded her collection with the less expensive Harajuku Lovers line, which she referred to as 'a glorified merchandise line' which includes Japanese-inspired products such as a camera, mobile phone charms and undergarments.
In 2005, Stefani won 'World's Best-Selling New Female Artist' at the World Music Awards and has numerous Grammy awards to her name.
In her downtime, Stefani spends time playing in the park with her children and fellow musician husband, Gavin Rossdale.
It might seem strange to have the naked guy from 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' on the list, but Jason Segel is more than just his unfortunate nickname.
While starring in the hit show 'How I Met Your Mother,' Segel also writes, produces and stars in several hilarious films from the aforementioned 'Sarah Marshall' to the upcoming film 'The Five-Year Engagement.'
As evidenced in 'Sarah Marshall,' Segel is also a gifted puppeteer, composer and singer.
He may have been a kid actor on 'Third Rock from the Sun,' but Joseph Gordon-Levitt is all grown up.
After successfully avoiding the downward shame spiral that most child actors face, Levitt did one better by earning a name for himself in the indie film industry. Films like 'Mysterious Skin,' 'Brick' and '500 Days of Summer' helped Levitt book big-budget fare like 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Inception.'
But apart from acting, Levitt is also a great singer, producer and aspiring director. Even more impressive, Levitt started his web community called HitRecord.org where people can share videos and pictures, as well as edit each other's creations to make full stories.
Levitt debuted the HitRecord community's first film at SXSW and even published a book through creations from the site. And don't worry, Levitt gave all the credit to the people--and paid them.
The Queen of Pop is still as busy as ever.
Along with the obvious singing career, Madonna is directing and producing films like her most recent W/E. She even composed the music and wrote the lyrics for the main song on the soundtrack and won a Golden Globe for it.
The singer extraordinaire even published a book filled with erotica entitled 'Sex.' Madonna also has her own media company Maverick which includes a record label and a movie production company.
Along with all of that, Madonna still found time to perform at the Superbowl this year and open a new brand of gyms called Hard Candy Fitness.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.