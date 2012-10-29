The 20 Most Amazing Mug Shots Of Famous Athletes

Photo: The Smoking Gun
We’re obsessed with athletes.Their skills, athletic prowess, and larger-than-life personalities often fascinate even the least athletic American.
But those crazy personalities can often get athletes in trouble.
We’ve compiled some of the craziest athlete mugshots, including Mike Tyson’s infamous tongue shot.
Perhaps the most recent high-profile athlete arrest, NFL star Chad Johnson was booked in August 2012 for allegedly head-butting his wife Evelyn Lozada.
Olympic figure skater Tanya Harding was arrested in 2000 after she allegedly threw a hubcap at an ex-boyfriend.
Baseball all-star Josh Hamilton was arrested in May 2005 after he allegedly punched in the windshield of a friend's truck and tore off the truck's rearview mirror.
Boxing heavyweight Mike Tyson spent a day in jail in Arizona in November 2007 after pleading guilty to felony cocaine possession.
Wrestler Lex Luger doesn't look too happy in this 2003 mugshot (top), taken after police allegedly found illegal bodybuilding drugs in his home. The bottom mugshot was taken in April of that year when he was charged with hitting his live-in girlfriend during a fight.
Bonus Mike Tyson shot. This 2006 mugshot from his arrest for allegedly driving drunk and possessing cocaine is just too good to pass up.
Ricky Williams, an NFL running back, was arrested in 2000 after he allegedly refused to sign a traffic ticket.
Philadelphia 76ers' former star guard Allen Iverson was arrested in Philly in July 2002 on gun and assault charges.
Andre the Giant, a wrestler who also starred in cult classic The Princess Bride, was arrested in August 1989 for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies.
The former Chicago Bulls baller known for his larger-than-life personality definitely doesn't disappoint in this mugshot stemming from his November 1999 arrest for allegedly assaulting then-wife Carmen Electra.
Arguably the best athlete in the NBA, Kobe Bryant was arrested in July 2004 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19 year old.
There were quite a few to choose from, but we went with this 1994 mugshot of former NFL O.J. Simpson, which was taken when he was charged with killing his ex-wife.
Olympic gold-medal snowboarder Shaun White was arrested in 2012 and charged with vandalism and public intoxication.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather was arrested in Las Vegas in September 2010 after his ex-girlfriend accused him of stealing her iPhone.
NFL star Michael Vick admitted to running an illegal dog fighting ring. In this 2008 mugshot he was incarcerated at the Riverside Regional Jail before copping to the crime.
Heavyweight champ Joe Frazier was booked in 2004 on simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.