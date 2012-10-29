The 20 Most Amazing Mug Shots Of Famous Athletes

Abby Rogers
tanya harding mugshotTonya Harding

Photo: The Smoking Gun

We’re obsessed with athletes.Their skills, athletic prowess, and larger-than-life personalities often fascinate even the least athletic American.

But those crazy personalities can often get athletes in trouble.

We’ve compiled some of the craziest athlete mugshots, including Mike Tyson’s infamous tongue shot.

Perhaps the most recent high-profile athlete arrest, NFL star Chad Johnson was booked in August 2012 for allegedly head-butting his wife Evelyn Lozada.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Olympic figure skater Tanya Harding was arrested in 2000 after she allegedly threw a hubcap at an ex-boyfriend.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Baseball all-star Josh Hamilton was arrested in May 2005 after he allegedly punched in the windshield of a friend's truck and tore off the truck's rearview mirror.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Boxing heavyweight Mike Tyson spent a day in jail in Arizona in November 2007 after pleading guilty to felony cocaine possession.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Wrestler Lex Luger doesn't look too happy in this 2003 mugshot (top), taken after police allegedly found illegal bodybuilding drugs in his home. The bottom mugshot was taken in April of that year when he was charged with hitting his live-in girlfriend during a fight.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Tennis star Jennifer Capriati was arrested in May 1994 and charged with possession of marijuana.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen was charged with drunk driving in April 1999.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Bonus Mike Tyson shot. This 2006 mugshot from his arrest for allegedly driving drunk and possessing cocaine is just too good to pass up.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Ricky Williams, an NFL running back, was arrested in 2000 after he allegedly refused to sign a traffic ticket.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Philadelphia 76ers' former star guard Allen Iverson was arrested in Philly in July 2002 on gun and assault charges.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Andre the Giant, a wrestler who also starred in cult classic The Princess Bride, was arrested in August 1989 for allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputies.

Source: The Smoking Gun

The former Chicago Bulls baller known for his larger-than-life personality definitely doesn't disappoint in this mugshot stemming from his November 1999 arrest for allegedly assaulting then-wife Carmen Electra.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Arguably the best athlete in the NBA, Kobe Bryant was arrested in July 2004 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19 year old.

Source: The Smoking Gun

There were quite a few to choose from, but we went with this 1994 mugshot of former NFL O.J. Simpson, which was taken when he was charged with killing his ex-wife.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Olympic gold-medal snowboarder Shaun White was arrested in 2012 and charged with vandalism and public intoxication.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Former baseball pro Lenny Dykstra was booked in April 2011 on charges of bankruptcy fraud.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Boxer Floyd Mayweather was arrested in Las Vegas in September 2010 after his ex-girlfriend accused him of stealing her iPhone.

Source: The Smoking Gun

NFL star Michael Vick admitted to running an illegal dog fighting ring. In this 2008 mugshot he was incarcerated at the Riverside Regional Jail before copping to the crime.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Charles Oakley, a former NBA All-Star, was charged in December 2007 with impaired driving.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Heavyweight champ Joe Frazier was booked in 2004 on simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Source: The Smoking Gun

Now for the best mugshot compilation of all time...

