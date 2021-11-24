20 of the best Thanksgiving movies of all time, ranked

“The War at Home” (1996) is an unconventional but fairly applauded choice for Thanksgiving.

“The War at Home” follows Jeremy (Emilio Estevez), a soldier who recently returned home after serving in Vietnam.

He lives with his parents and is deeply troubled by everything he did and saw while at war. As Thanksgiving comes around, Jeremy struggles to readjust to civilian life.

The movie has some famous faces, like Kathy Bates, Carla Gugino, and Martin Sheen.