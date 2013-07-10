15 Pictures Of The Best Moments In People's Lives

Do you have a picture of the best moment of your life?



That’s the question Sports Illustrated writer Richard Deitsch posed to his 85,000 Twitter followers on Monday night a day after Andy Murray won the men’s singles final match at Wimbledon.

Deitsch could not have anticipated the powerful responses his followers would tweet back to him. Graduations, weddings, babies, and cross-generational moments are just some of the pictures that Deitsch began retweeting onto his own page.

This is Twitter at its finest.

@richarddeitsch The moment I walked my daughter (as flower girl) down the aisle to marry her mother pic.twitter.com/h6OucDJ4rR — Adam Young (@ayyoung22) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch this was take 2 days before my Grandpa passed. Capturing my Grandparents 66 years of true love. pic.twitter.com/uebrLLoUVG — Chelsey (@chelslynn85) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch Seeing my son, who once couldn’t tolerate skates on feet b/c of autism, skate in front of 47k people pic.twitter.com/CH6oOWHgdt — Neil N (@pucksandpuzzles) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch @Sports_Casters I’m chunky. But I did an Ironman. 7 am start—11:36:07 pm finish. And I beat Batman! pic.twitter.com/1NsFP9OR6R — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch proudest moment – seeing dad stick thru yrs of rejection, finally got call to big boy league. (U49) pic.twitter.com/iQPQqKHuX1 — Jeff Hall (@hallstradamus) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch The day my wife woke up after her double-lung/heart transplant. pic.twitter.com/JEYalwt6lr — Ryan Kaltenbach (@RyanKaltenbach) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch Playing tennis with my dad on Mackinac Island shortly before he was diagnosed with ALS. pic.twitter.com/p2CXGiVjTa — Nick Barnowski (@NickBarnowski) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch @Sports_Casters At the Super Bowl with my dad, six weeks before he passed away from leukemia. pic.twitter.com/9mep7kGH1n — Andrew Rutberg (@AndrewRutberg) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch I came home from Iraq (2nd tour) and got to hug my mum! pic.twitter.com/OuQJSd4ms9 — Ken (@TheKenChin) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch And then this is the other best moment. Bringing our new adoptive son home to meet our 1st born. pic.twitter.com/yfrLbrqqBz — jeremiah cox (@jeremiahcox) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch @Sports_Casters Hired a photographer in Paris to snap photos of my proposal pic.twitter.com/TEnM91DNCY — Ben Walnick (@Wx_Ben) July 9, 2013

@richarddeitsch I can’t not play… I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard… Best. Day. Ever. pic.twitter.com/TBX78v034v — Heather Brittany (@HeatherBrit) July 9, 2013

And here’s Richard Deitsch responding to the overwhelming amount of tweets:

Thanks for reminding me of every day humanity. Easy the best thing I’ve ever done on Twitter. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 9, 2013

