15 Pictures Of The Best Moments In People's Lives

Megan Willett

Do you have a picture of the best moment of your life?

That’s the question Sports Illustrated writer Richard Deitsch posed to his 85,000 Twitter followers on Monday night a day after Andy Murray won the men’s singles final match at Wimbledon.

Deitsch could not have anticipated the powerful responses his followers would tweet back to him. Graduations, weddings, babies, and cross-generational moments are just some of the pictures that Deitsch began retweeting onto his own page.

This is Twitter at its finest.

And here’s Richard Deitsch responding to the overwhelming amount of tweets:

