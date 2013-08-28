The Best Moments From The First Week Of 'Fox Sports Live'

Fox Sports 1 and its nightly highlights show, “Fox Sports Live,” are now a week old. So far, things have been rough, as last night’s episode drew a 0.0 rating.

The backbone of the show is Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole, the Canadian imports tasked with leading the show and invoking a level of “fun” that Fox Sports 1 is aiming for. While almost nobody is watching early on, there have been some funny moments.

Fox Sports 1 put together a highlight real from the first week that shows the best moments of Jay and Dan. If you are one of the millions that has yet to watch the show, this is what you missed…

