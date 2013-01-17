The Best And Worst Menswear Trends From Milan Fashion Week

Belstaff autumn/winter 2013 and Prada autumn/winter 2013

Photo: VLADIMIR POTOP

The highs and the lows of Milan Mens Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012.Milan menswear fashion week finished last night, following 50 shows and scores of presentations. More comprehensive coverage is available at fashion.telegraph.co.uk, but here we bring you the best (and worst) of it.



– TERRIBLE TREND Tight-cut, ankle-topping trousers cropped to show off as much as possible of the wearers’ boots. This winter equivalent of the ‘mankle’ was seen at almost every show — with the brave exception of Belstaff — yet will never be more than the most passing of fads in real life.

– BEST IN SHOWS The style press loved Dolce & Gabbana because it was full of eye-snaggingly interesting clothes. But Prada scoops the prize for combining the conceptual — an incredible set designed by architect Rem Koolhaas — with the conventional — beautifully considered overcoats, shirts and jumpers.

– JAW-DROPPER OF THE WEEK Facing competition from Moncler, Versace produced the week’s strongest coup de théâtre. In collection that brimmed with barminess, Donatella Versace’s lacy underwear for men worn under fur coats was a Zoolander moment par excellence.

– NEXT YEAR’S COAT is a great coat. The massively collared, military-styled, three-quarter-length coat was the predominant style on Milan’s catwalks. Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, Canali, Emporio Armani and Zegna all marched with this style, but Gucci’s light blue version (inset) was the most eye-catching of the lot.

– STRONGEST DEBUT The roar of revving motorbikes heralded Belstaff’s first full men’s catwalk collection on Monday. Designer Martin Cooper played around with the brand’s motorsport heritage with biker-inspired down vests and asphalt-matte treated suits, but on the right side of parody. The leather gauntlet gloves, biker boots and waxed field jackets were the highlights of what was this season’s most masculine collection.

– MOST-MISSED Angela Missoni says her family is still daring to hope that Vittorio, her brother and co-owner of the 60-year-old knitwear company, will be found following his disappearance in a light aircraft over Venezuelan waters. She stayed backstage after Sunday’s collection, but she would have heard the extended applause as the fashion fraternity expressed their sympathy.

– MAN-BAG madness At Fendi — which featured some particularly fine felty overcoats — there was a striking furry bumbag. Moncler made a bold bid for the sporran. Gucci had crocodile portfolios with gold-chained handcuffs (for the security-minded), while Z Zegna went for hard-cased prism-shaped backpacks.

– ARMANI’S WINTER MIX Giorgio Armani followed his excellent Emporio collection with a strong mainline collection yesterday, the last major show of the week. Formal monkstrap trainers with crocodile detailing, soft suede casual coats and patterned cashmere/mohair knits stood out alongside an emphasis on vampishly vermillion velvet trousers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.