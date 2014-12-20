The Best Men's Watches To Give At Every Price Point

A Lange and Sohne, Instagram A Lange & Sohne has a killer Instagram account if you’re into watch porn (you are).

Every man needs a time piece, but it’s not always the right time to drop a few thousand dollars for one.

With that in mind, Business Insider put together a list of some of the best watches on the market at every price point. That means there’s one in here for your kid brother graduating from high school, your cousin who just had a baby, and the man who has everything but could use a little something more.

There’s even an option for those who don’t want to buy. Our friends over at Eleven James — a kind of Rent-the-Runway for your wrist — helped us out with this story. Their model, and the very the idea that you don’t have to commit to a piece for the rest of your life, is catching on even among the most passionate watch collectors.

“Gift giving is always fraught with uncertainty, and buying something as personal as watch for your special someone is even more fraught, thanks to all the different brands, styles and price points on the market today,” said Adam Craniotes, a lifelong watch collector and contributing writer for numerous publications. “This is where a company like Eleven James shines, since it allows the client to ‘test drive’ a variety of watches, with the only criteria being that they’re happy with what’s on their wrist. Even for seasoned collectors, the gift of an Eleven James membership would be a welcome sight under the tree come Christmas morning.”

So consider that. They carry serious brands like A. Lange & Sohne, Panerai, Patek Philippe and more.

You can also consider going vintage. It’s more work, but it will make you look like a true aficionado. That said, you’ll need to be careful. Make sure whatever you buy has as many of its original parts in tact as possible — the face and the dial especially.

“The dream watch for a vintage watch collector is a watch that has never been serviced or messed with at all,” Benjamin Clymer, founder of watch publication Hodinkee, told us this spring.

