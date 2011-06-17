Here Are The 11 Best Mac Apps You Can Download Right Now

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
The Mac App Store is still going strong. Games and utilities are readily available for free or cheap, meaning developers and consumers alike are happy.Now, Apple is giving students a $100 gift card to spend on apps, music, and accessoriees when they buy a shiny new mac for school.
Whether you’re a gamer or a total PC warrior, there’s an app for you.
We took a look at what’s popular as well as what we like and assembled a list of apps you might want to pick up for the school year.
Clippy is a handy utility that stores more of your recent text copies than you'll know what to do with. Copy text all you like and know that you'll never lose it.
Price: $0.99
It's a very user-friendly desktop client to follow all your friends and tweet about whatever you're up to.
Price: free
The awesome desktop version of the well-known note-taking/scrapbook software. It's won plenty of awards, so our recommendation would be redundant.
Price: free
Think of RapidWeaver as a scaled-down (but still powerful) version of Dreamweaver. Use it to create killer websites for friends or customers alike.
Price: $59.99
This game is awesome. Rescue hostages, escape riflemen, and blow up tanks using your bombs and machine guns. You will certainly enjoy this action-packed flight simulator.
Price: $4.99
This app made waves because it's simple but feature-packed all at once. Our own favourite feature is that it pulls everyone's Facebook photos and displays it as an avatar with his or her email.
Price: $9.99
You don't care about barometric pressure or visibility. Sometimes you only need to know how to dress. That's why there's Swackett. This quirky but functional app tells you the temperature and weather you'll need a sweater, jacket, or coat.
Price: free
Sure, it'll take your picture. But the effects and other add-ons make this app a fun way to customise pictures of whatever you can fit in front of your Mac's iSight camera.
Price: $0.99
Forget your bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Use this app in conjunction with your iPhone to completely control your computer for giving presentations, starting and stopping movies, or anything else you can think of.
Price: free
If you're an old-school gamer who enjoys simple premises and minimal gameplay, this is the game for you. Random objects will fall out of the sky, and it's up to you to avoid them. Sound like fun? It is.
Price: $0.99
