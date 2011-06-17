Here Are The 11 Best Mac Apps You Can Download Right Now

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

The Mac App Store is still going strong. Games and utilities are readily available for free or cheap, meaning developers and consumers alike are happy.Now, Apple is giving students a $100 gift card to spend on apps, music, and accessoriees when they buy a shiny new mac for school.



Whether you’re a gamer or a total PC warrior, there’s an app for you.

We took a look at what’s popular as well as what we like and assembled a list of apps you might want to pick up for the school year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.