The Most Stellar Looks Of The Year

It’s only September, but there have already been tons of memorable style moments this year.

Now that the biggest award shows and fashion shows have whizzed by, we took a moment to collect the most buzzworthy and breathtaking fashion looks we’ve seen so far.

From Pharrell’s hat seen round the world to Lupita Nyongo’s fairytale Oscar gown, these are the looks that set the trends for the rest of us.

While murmurs of divorce have swirled around the couple as of late, Jay-Z and Beyonce continue to hold a special place in American hearts by dominating the red carpet, like at the Met Gala this year. Cara Delevingne is one of the world's most in-demand models, and her personal style and silly persona is what makes her so likable. This Chanel look was a Cannes Film Festival favourite. Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen was one of the first to use 3D printing techniques in fashion, and in January 2013, she debuted this intricate, lace-like dress that was created with a laser printing technique by Belgian company Materialise. Valentino nailed the menswear look for its Fall 2014 Collection in Paris. Emma Watson looked perfect in this lace crop-top and skirt combo at the Valentino show in Paris. Taylor Swift ditched her cowboy boots for a stunning, sleek, and sparkling look at the Grammys this year. This stunning simplicity of this black and gold gown from the Marchesa Fall 2014 collection is as regal as it gets. Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong'o admire one another's winning Oscar looks. While Karlie Kloss could turn heads in just about anything, the model looked super sleek in this black dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. While their look might be a little daring for most men, Ryan Lewis and Macklemore weren't afraid to step outside the box as they accepted an impressive number of awards at the Grammys. Model Joan Smalls looked elegant yet chic in her Vera Wang gown paired with purple lips and a fishtail braid at this year's Met Gala. Jared Leto is the King of Cool wearing a light blue scarf under his suit and aviators at a Miu Miu fashion show. Kim Kardashian had a slew of fashion moments this year, but our favourite look has been her red Celia Kritharioti floor-length gown at Elton John's Oscar after-party. Basketball player Russell Westbrook is the fashion icon of the NBA. He made a bold statement at the 2014 ESPYs. 'Modern Family' actress Sarah Hyland looked gorgeous at the Emmys in a Christian Siriano crop top and skirt. Benedict Cumberbatch looked flawless at the premiere of The Imitation Game in Toronto. The style icon was named to Vanity Fair's international best dressed list this year. Alexa Chung looks ladylike sporting one of the biggest trends of the year, the cape, at Milan Fashion Week. 'True Detective' actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, who wore a Zuhair Murad gown, wowed at the Emmys. We love the outfit entrpreneur Sophia Amoruso is wearing on the cover of her book #Girlboss, which came out earlier this year. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul arrived in an emerald green Burberry tux at the SAG awards this year. Bonus points for the fun, blingy loafers. Elle Fanning channels a Disney princess in this ethereal Elie Saab dress at the Hollywood premiere of Maleficent. The whole royal family continued to impress during their highly publicized Australian tour in April. Everyone remembers Chrissy Teigen from her Sports Illustrated anniversary cover this year, but we think she looks just as great covered up at a Stella Artois dinner she hosted in July. Rihanna looked elegant in an all-white ensemble at the Met Gala. Olivia Wilde won at pregnancy when she showed up to the Oscars in a simple turtleneck gown with drop earrings. Jason doesn't look so bad either. Chinese model Ming Xi looked great at a Michael Kors event in Shanghai. We wouldn't dare leave Pharrell's hat off this list. Love it or hate it, it got your attention. Oscar de la Renta breathed new life to the colour block trend with this dress for his Fall 2014 Collection. Model Jourdan Dunn took yellow to a whole new level in her Met Gala gown. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle looked stunning at the White House reception for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees. 'Girls' star star Allison Williams wore a gorgeous Giambattista Valli Couture to the Emmys. Kendall Jenner rocked Diane von Fürstenberg's black-and-white design at New York Fashion Week. Now see the best looks from 2013. The Most Outstanding Looks Of The Year >

