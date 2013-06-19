The Most Beautiful Restaurants In 13 Big Cities Around America

Whether you’re planning an upcoming family celebration, business dinner or romantic evening, picking the right restaurant can be a key factor for a successful experience.
Food: 27
Decor: 28
Service: 26
Cost: $51
'Bring your camera' urge aesthetes 'completely impressed' by this 'classy' Midtown Thai, voted No. 1 for Decor, with its 'superb interior design', 'awesome bathrooms' and relaxing, 'Zen-like ambiance'; the 'beautifully presented', 'top-drawer' cooking is on par with the scenery and 'gracious service' adds to the 'winning formula', but there are 'no deals here', so be prepared for dining that's 'quite expensive' for the genre.
Food: 23
Decor: 28
Service: 24
Cost: $41
'Classic dining' turns up at this 'venerable' 1894 Bouldin Creek estate -- ranked No. 1 for Decor in Austin -- where peacocks stroll the 'lovely' grounds, and the 'beautiful' setting is a mainstay for weddings and celebratory Sunday brunches; in comparison, some find the 'expensive' Continental cuisine 'ordinary', although coddling service and the signature milk punch make it an 'old Texas favourite.'
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 28
Cost: $99
Cindy Wolf remains 'at the top of her game', applying 'world-class technique' to 'Low Country' cuisine to create 'phenomenal' New American masterpieces at her Harbor East 'destination', which ranks as 'Baltimore's best restaurant' with its No. 1 scores for Food, Decor and Service; 'no detail goes unnoticed' by the 'superlative' staffers, who 'spoil' guests with selections from an 'epic' wine list in a 'stunningly beautiful' space; just 'be prepared' for the multicourse menu's 'sticker shock' -- for many, it's a 'once-every-few-years kind of place.'
Food: 28
Decor: 27
Service: 29
Cost: $145
Barbara Lynch's 'temple' of French-Italian gastronomy in the Seaport District earns the No. 1 scores for both Service and Decor thanks to its 'unparalleled' staff and 'elegant', 'sophisticated' setting of earthy greens, grays and wood tones; the 'phenomenal' prix fixe--only dinners, each course a 'visual delight and a taste sensation' paired with 'divine' wines, 'set a new standard', as do tabs you may have to 'mortgage your house' to pay -- indeed, this ranks as Boston's 'priciest restaurant.'
Food: 27
Decor: 28
Service: 25
Cost: $71
'Each dish is a masterpiece' at this 'upscale' Chinese off the lobby of River North's Peninsula Hotel where the 'exquisite' cuisine is matched by an 'astounding' '30s-style dining room that earns it top Decor honours in Chicago; 'polite' service and a 'terrace perfect for summer days and nights' further ensure a 'top experience', so 'expensive' tabs come as no surprise.
Food: 28
Decor: 29
Service: 29
Cost: $90
'For a splurge night', fans tout this 'top-flight' haute French inside the historic Hotel Adolphus, voted Dallas' No. 1 for Decor and Service thanks to its 'breathtaking', 'rococo' interior and 'impeccable' hospitality; 'creative', 'perfectly executed' cuisine and 'marvellous wines' round out a 'superior dining experience' that's 'memorable in every way'; P.S. jackets required.
Food: 27
Decor: 28
Service: 27
Cost: $56
A 'landmark', this Midtown 'grande dame' and sib of the famed Commander's Palace in New Orleans is 'the place to indulge' in 'fabulous' Southwestern-Creole dishes like turtle soup and bananas Foster; it's ranked No. 1 for Service and Decor in Houston thanks to 'exceptional hospitality' that 'makes you feel like royalty' plus an 'absolutely gorgeous' interior cementing its status as a 'go-to' for 'birthdays and special occasions' or the 'amazing' jazz brunch on Sundays; P.S. jackets suggested.
Food: 26
Decor: 28
Service: 26
Cost: $58
Where regulars 'go to dine, not just eat', this 'top-flight' Cal-Continental anchored on the original Queen Mary ocean liner in Long Beach -- voted tops for Decor in LA -- is 'like a trip back in time', having charmed guests with its 'perfect' coastal views and 'elegant', romantic room for decades; the 'excellent' cuisine and 'second-to-none' service make it a 'special' place where you 'take someone you want to impress', just 'bring a fat wallet.'
Food: 25
Decor: 28
Service: 26
Cost: $111
'Splendid' vistas of Central Park and the UWS make for literally 'over-the-top' dining at this 'luxurious' Asian--New American in the Mandarin Oriental, voted NYC's No. 1 for Decor; while the 'art-on-a-plate' menu is delivered by a 'class-act' crew, 'sky-high', prix fixe--only tabs provide some 'double takes', ergo the $34 lunch is the way to go.
Food: 29
Decor: 28
Service: 28
Cost: $82
Philadelphia's No. 1 for Food, Decor and Service, the Four Seasons' 'formal but comfortable' French-Continental standout makes you 'feel like royalty' with 'fabulous' 'feasts' of 'succulent, creative' fare and 'impeccable' service in a 'beautiful' setting; 'you feel rich just being there', though maybe less so after you leave -- but 'go ahead and splurge' since most agree it's the 'standard by which all other restaurants should be judged.'
Food: 27
Decor: 28
Service: 27
Cost: $70
Bertrand Hug's 'sensational' Bankers Hill American 'screams special occasion' thanks to 'simply breathtaking' bay and skyline views and a setting that's 'as elegant as you get' in these parts, earning it the highest Decor score in the San Diego Restaurant Survey; an 'apex of fine dining', the French-inflected menu is ferried by 'professional, hospitable' staffers, and though tabs are 'pricey', they seem 'proportional to the offerings.'
Food: 27
Decor: 29
Service: 26
Cost: $93
Diners have their heads in the clouds, almost literally, as they gaze out over the 'seemingly infinite horizon' through the 'floor-to-ceiling windows' of this 'exclusive' locale perched 'on the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean' in Big Sur's Post Ranch Inn; voted the Bay Area's No. 1 for Decor, it's a truly 'amazing setting' for 'sensational' Cal-Eclectic meals paired with 'world-class' wines, but while 'the view is priceless' and service is 'outstanding', tabs match the sky-high location.
Food: 29
Decor: 29
Service: 29
Cost: $205
'Simply the best', Patrick O'Connell's hunt-country New American 'citadel' delivers a 'life-altering experience' as guests get 'pampered' in an 'intimate', richly embroidered setting, where 'revelatory' multicourse repasts are 'prepared with extraordinary skill' and seasoned with a 'touch of whimsy'; in short, it's 'worth every penny . . . and that's a lot of pennies!'; P.S. 'spend the night for the ultimate indulgence.'
