See The True Motion Of Sports In These Stunning Long-Exposure Photos

Stephen Orlando is a photographer from Ontario, Canada, who captured the motion of outdoor sports in a unique way.

Using a combination of long-exposure photography and LED lights, Orlando was able to show the tiniest details like the pivot of a kayak paddle’s stroke and the sweeping motion of a tennis serve.

“The light trails have not been artificially created in post production and the photos are not composite images,” Orlando tells Business Insider. “The photos are achieved with careful timing, proper lighting, and the patient help of good friends.”

One thing’s for certain: You’ve never seen sports look quite like this before.

