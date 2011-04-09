Check Out These Eye-Popping Animated Wallpapers That Will Make Your Android Phone Come Alive

They may seem like a gimmick, but the Android Market is full of clever animated wallpapers for your phone.Not only do they add an extra level of customisation to your phone, but many are also interactive, turning your home screen into a mini gaming centre.

We browsed through the Android Market to bring you our favourite and most eye-catching Android animated wallpapers.

Warning: animated wallpapers do need a bit more processing power, so they can drain your battery a bit faster. If you’re trying to save power, use these sparingly.

Turn your background into a spiraling galaxy

Galaxy Core Live 3D adds a rotating spiral galaxy to your background that shift as you swipe from screen to screen. There are 14 themes to choose from, making this a versatile wallpaper for your phone.

Send the Android mascot flying through space with Jumpgate

Jumpgate is a goofy interactive wallpaper where Android's signature mascot is blasting through space with a jet pack. Tap the screen and the little guy will turn around and wave. (If you get the paid version of the wallpaper, you'll get more animations).

Google Maps tracks you in the background

Why open the Google Maps app to find your way when you can keep it live in wallpaper? This live wallpaper comes included with many Android phones, but if you don't have it, you can download the most recent version here for free.

Turn your background into the matrix

Matrix themes are one very popular in the Android Market. There are several variations of the same thing, but this one from A.O.I Studio is the most popular. It turns your wallpaper into the scrawling code made famous by the Matrix movies. You can also customise the speed, colour, and characters.

Twisted colours will have you staring at your screen for hours

Twisted colours creates little paint blobs that swirl around your screen. You can also customise the colours and tap the screen to create new swirls.

Flurry is an old school wallpaper

Anyone who has been a Mac OS X user should recognise Flurry Pro Live. It creates the classic shifting flurry of colours on your Android's screen.

Solar Wind

Another swirly, colourful background from wallpaper masters A.O.I. Studio. Solar Wind has a variety of options and patterns that will make your screen come alive.

Shake up your Android mascot

Shake Them All places several Android mascots on your background that you can shake around by tipping your phone. It's silly, but addicting.

