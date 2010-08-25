The Best Line On Fannie And Freddie You'll Read All Day

We won’t hold it against you if you skip over Bill Gross’ 2000-word essay on housing finance.



Tyler Cowen points to a great line from economist Arnold Kling:

Old consensus: we need Freddie and Fannie in order to make housing “affordable.”

New consensus: we need them in order to “prevent further house price declines,” in other words, to make housing less affordable.

Truth.

