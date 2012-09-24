Ranked: The 15 Most Influential Law Blogs

We know you’re dying to keep up with every development in the law.And while you can simply follow Business Insider’s Law & Order — we’ll tell you everything you need to know — we’ve found you some other great options as well.



These guys cover everything from the Supreme Court to lawyers behaving badly.

Note: This ranking is subjective. Business Insider ranked the blogs based on which blogs we read the most frequently to stay on top of the day’s legal news.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.