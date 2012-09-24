Ranked: The 15 Most Influential Law Blogs

We know you’re dying to keep up with every development in the law.And while you can simply follow Business Insider’s Law & Order — we’ll tell you everything you need to know — we’ve found you some other great options as well.
These guys cover everything from the Supreme Court to lawyers behaving badly.
Note: This ranking is subjective. Business Insider ranked the blogs based on which blogs we read the most frequently to stay on top of the day’s legal news.
Twitter: @TELGlawyers
Why it's great: Whistleblower Law Blog, run by The Employment Law Group, provides pretty comprehensive coverage of all the whistleblower cases happening around the country.
Twitter: @jeffrichardson
Why it's great: iPhone J.D. breaks down the best apps, operating systems, and other tech tools for lawyers.
Twitter: @VolokhC
Why it's great: The Volokh Conspiracy is a group blog run by law professors who comment on the legal news of the day.
Twitter: @chinalawblog
Why it's great: China Law Blog discusses laws in China, obviously. But it does so in such a clear and compelling way it really lives up to its mission to 'assist businesses already in China or planning to go into China.'
Twitter: @Con_Daily
Why it's great: It's a relatively new blog, but the guys behind Constitutional Daily offer up entertaining analysis of the current legal news.
Twitter: @rickhasen
Why it's great: In case you didn't know, it's election season. So use Election Law Blog to brush up on everything you need to know, at least law-wise, concerning the upcoming political contest.
Twitter: @lawcareerist
Why it's great: The Careerist breaks down the legal industry's job market -- which admittedly isn't the best -- and covers hiring trends as well as offers career advice.
Twitter: @lawinsider
Why it's great: It's a how-to-succeed website for lawyers. The Law Insider is a forum for attorneys to 'share and learn about how to be successful in this ever changing legal landscape.'
Twitter: @Lawyerist
Why it's great: If you're a lawyer or a firm looking for advice on marketing, practice management, law school success, or basically anything else law-related, then look no further than Lawyerist.
Twitter: @corporette
Why it's great: It's Cosmo but for professional women in law firms and other corporate workplaces. A woman who worked as a litigator on Wall Street started Corporette in 2008 as a way for professional women -- namely lawyers, bankers, and other business women -- to discuss fashion and lifestyle.
Twitter: @VaultCareers
Why it's great: Not only is Vault a career board for legal job seekers, it helps you figure out where you want to work. The Vault Law 100 tells readers the best places to work.
Twitter: @thecrimereport
Why it's great: The Crime Report -- published through the centre on Media, Crime and Justice at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice -- provides comprehensive, plain-English reports of crime and judicial rulings from the across the country.
Twitter: @WSJlawblog
Why it's great: Law Blog covers the really 'hot cases' and trends in the legal industry, culling stories from sources across the country that might not be used elsewhere.
Twitter: @atlblog
Why it's great: Above The Law is the industry's favourite insider publication, featuring everything from enviable scoops on firm culture to the most ridiculous antics of the country's legal professionals.
Twitter: @SCOTUSblog
Why it's great: Not only is the SCOTUSblog team on top of every ruling to come out of the high court, but Lyle Denniston and co. provide easy-to-understand analysis that makes the justices accessible to more than just journalists and scholars.
