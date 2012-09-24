Ranked: The 15 Most Influential Law Blogs

Abby Rogers
blogging

We know you’re dying to keep up with every development in the law.And while you can simply follow Business Insider’s Law & Order — we’ll tell you everything you need to know — we’ve found you some other great options as well.

These guys cover everything from the Supreme Court to lawyers behaving badly.

Note: This ranking is subjective. Business Insider ranked the blogs based on which blogs we read the most frequently to stay on top of the day’s legal news.

15) Whistleblower Law Blog

Twitter: @TELGlawyers

Why it's great: Whistleblower Law Blog, run by The Employment Law Group, provides pretty comprehensive coverage of all the whistleblower cases happening around the country.

14) iPhone J.D.

Twitter: @jeffrichardson

Why it's great: iPhone J.D. breaks down the best apps, operating systems, and other tech tools for lawyers.

13) The Volokh Conspiracy

Twitter: @VolokhC

Why it's great: The Volokh Conspiracy is a group blog run by law professors who comment on the legal news of the day.

12) China Law Blog

Twitter: @chinalawblog

Why it's great: China Law Blog discusses laws in China, obviously. But it does so in such a clear and compelling way it really lives up to its mission to 'assist businesses already in China or planning to go into China.'

11) Constitutional Daily

Twitter: @Con_Daily

Why it's great: It's a relatively new blog, but the guys behind Constitutional Daily offer up entertaining analysis of the current legal news.

10) Election Law Blog

Twitter: @rickhasen

Why it's great: In case you didn't know, it's election season. So use Election Law Blog to brush up on everything you need to know, at least law-wise, concerning the upcoming political contest.

9) The Careerist

Twitter: @lawcareerist

Why it's great: The Careerist breaks down the legal industry's job market -- which admittedly isn't the best -- and covers hiring trends as well as offers career advice.

8) The Law Insider

Twitter: @lawinsider

Why it's great: It's a how-to-succeed website for lawyers. The Law Insider is a forum for attorneys to 'share and learn about how to be successful in this ever changing legal landscape.'

7) Lawyerist

Twitter: @Lawyerist

Why it's great: If you're a lawyer or a firm looking for advice on marketing, practice management, law school success, or basically anything else law-related, then look no further than Lawyerist.

6) Corporette

Twitter: @corporette

Why it's great: It's Cosmo but for professional women in law firms and other corporate workplaces. A woman who worked as a litigator on Wall Street started Corporette in 2008 as a way for professional women -- namely lawyers, bankers, and other business women -- to discuss fashion and lifestyle.

5) Vault

Twitter: @VaultCareers

Why it's great: Not only is Vault a career board for legal job seekers, it helps you figure out where you want to work. The Vault Law 100 tells readers the best places to work.

4) The Crime Report

Twitter: @thecrimereport

Why it's great: The Crime Report -- published through the centre on Media, Crime and Justice at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice -- provides comprehensive, plain-English reports of crime and judicial rulings from the across the country.

3) The Wall Street Journal's Law Blog

Twitter: @WSJlawblog

Why it's great: Law Blog covers the really 'hot cases' and trends in the legal industry, culling stories from sources across the country that might not be used elsewhere.

2) Above The Law

Twitter: @atlblog

Why it's great: Above The Law is the industry's favourite insider publication, featuring everything from enviable scoops on firm culture to the most ridiculous antics of the country's legal professionals.

1) SCOTUSblog

Twitter: @SCOTUSblog

Why it's great: Not only is the SCOTUSblog team on top of every ruling to come out of the high court, but Lyle Denniston and co. provide easy-to-understand analysis that makes the justices accessible to more than just journalists and scholars.

And now for a little bit of fun ...

Check out 12 weapons made just for women >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.