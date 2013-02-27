Instant MBA: More Proof That The Best Leaders Are Great Listeners

Photo: AP

Today’s advice comes from Maureen Chiquet, Global CEO of Chanel, from her post on Harvard Business Review:



“In retail — as well as in other industries — you’ve got to have a strong point of view and present it effectively. But to lead effectively and achieve real business results as the head of any enterprise, you have to listen. You’ve got to constantly ask questions and seek out diverse opinions, and remain humble enough to change your mind —whether about a product or a person.”

Chiquet says it doesn’t matter if you are a CEO or a sales clerk, it pays off to listen. Sometimes what your colleagues have to say is more valuable than you think. It’s easy for us to brush off other people’s ideas because we always think that we know best. The truth is, if you’re willing to listen and take all ideas into consideration, you will find that other people have great ideas too. What they have to say will not only add to the company, it can help boost your own career as well.

“Listening has its drawbacks because sometimes you realise that people are just telling you what they want you to hear. Yet, ultimately, what’s good for this business —surrounding myself with talented teams and relying on their expertise — is good for me personally, too.”

