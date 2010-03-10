The Best Law School Advertisement Ever

As Above The Law points out, Cornell Law School has an interesting inclusion in their lander page lightbox.



That’s right…Andy Bernard!

Follow the “read more” link and you will find yourself skimming a page of Andy’s quotes from The Office that include his pretentious references to the ivy university.

The school’s use of the character may be a stretch since he was an undergraduate at Cornell — not a student of the law school — but with application rates up 52% it’s not like they need to get serious about recruiting, right?

A current Cornell law student complained to ATL that the school shouldn’t draw more attention to the show’s parody of Ivy League snobbery, thus proving that real life Cornell students have a strong sense of humour and don’t take themselves too seriously unlike Andy Bernard.

Regardless, the ad would be a much better fit for the campus’ a cappella group ‘nothing but treble‘, wouldn’t it?

