Where To Find The Best Latkes In New York City

It’s the third night of Hannukah, which means lighting a menorah, playing dreidel, and feasting on latkes.Latkes, or fried potato pancakes, are a delicious, oily indulgence generally reserved only for this time of year.



We’ve found the restaurants that serve the best latkes in New York City.

Of course there are kosher delis that make latkes just like your grandma used to, but there are also some interesting twists on the classic latke, from a peppery Ukrainian potato pancake to a Mexican version that’s topped with jalapeños and tomatillo apple salsa.

Top with some apple sauce or sour cream, and nosh away!

Katz's Delicatessen 205 E. Houston St. Katz's is most famous for its pastrami and corned beef sandwiches and its role in the film 'When Harry Met Sally,' as the site where Meg Ryan faked an orgasm. But the classic Jewish deli in Manhattan's Lower East Side also makes a fantastic latke year-round served with apple sauce or sour cream. Kutsher's Tribeca 186 Franklin St. Kutsher's Tribeca is a modern Jewish American bistro that opened last year. Named after the beloved Catskills resort, the restaurant serves latkes that are small but flavorful, and topped with local apple compote and sour cream or sour cream and three types of caviar. The restaurant is also offering 'Eight Nights of Latkes,' serving up a different take on the traditional potato pancake each night of Hannukah. The 2nd Ave Deli 162 East 33rd St. The 2nd Avenue Deli is a New York institution that's been serving up kosher deli cuisine, like matzo ball soup, salami sandwiches and blintzes, since the 1950s. Order the latkes--a hefty portion alone--or, if you're feeling particularly glutinous try the Instant Heart Attack, a sandwich that consists of two large potato pancakes stuffed with corned beef, pastrami, turkey, or salami. Toloache Multiple Locations in Manhattan Toloache might be a Mexican restaurant, but they still celebrate Hannukah. Each year, Toloache comes up with a special 'Mexican Hannukah' menu that includes a trio of latkes (potato jalapeño topped with horseradish crema, zucchini topped with tomatillo apple salsa, and Mexican ricotta topped with chipotle and agave nectar), and other Jewish-Mexican fusion dishes. Veselka 144 2nd Avenue Veselka is known for its Ukrainian soul food, like its pierogis and blintzes, but it also makes a fine potato pancake. The latkes at the 24-hour East Village eatery are crispy, crunchy, and peppery. If you don't like latkes but you do like drinking outside, find out where to go this winter. 8 Cool NYC Rooftops And Gardens You Should Check Out This Winter >

