The best Las Vegas hotel for every kind of traveller

On Tuesday hedge fund managers, traders, and finance bigwigs will descend on Las Vegas for the SALT conference, which will take place at the Bellagio hotel until May 8th.

But even if you’re not staying at the Bellagio, there are plenty of fantastic Vegas hotels that offer everything from over-the-top meals at Michelin-starred restaurants to bumping clubs and incredible casinos.

Here is our guide for the best Vegas hotels for every kind of traveller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.