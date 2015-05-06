The best Las Vegas hotel for every kind of traveller

On Tuesday hedge fund managers, traders, and finance bigwigs will descend on Las Vegas for the SALT conference, which will take place at the Bellagio hotel until May 8th.
But even if you’re not staying at the Bellagio, there are plenty of fantastic Vegas hotels that offer everything from over-the-top meals at Michelin-starred restaurants to bumping clubs and incredible casinos.
Here is our guide for the best Vegas hotels for every kind of traveller.
The Wynn is the only hotel with an 18-hole golf course right on the Strip. That means that guests can play a round of golf and then walk straight to the casino. Of course, if you're not into gambling, you can check out a show, party at Vegas' hottest nightclubs, or eat at a fine-dining restaurant.
One of the most luxurious hotels in Vegas, the Mandarin Oriental feels like a respite from the hectic Strip just outside. The hotel offers amenities that are perfect for a couple looking for a romantic escape, like spacious rooms with elegant Asian-inspired decor, a top spa that is renowned for its couples massages, and romantic restaurants.
People come from all over the world to eat at Joël Robuchon, which is the first and only 3-starred Michelin restaurant in Las Vegas. A meal here doesn't come cheap (the price-fixed menu costs $US425 per person), but it's worth it.
The hotel is also home to other top restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck, Tom Colicchio's CraftSteak, and Hakkasan.
There's one single reason why most people come to Vegas: the casinos. Of course most of the big hotels on the Strip have casinos, but the Bellagio's is the best for high rollers. It has two glassed-in private areas where high rollers can gamble big.
Located in both the adjoining Venetian and Palazzo hotels, the world-famous Canyon Ranch spa is a 134,000-square-foot spa that offers much more than just massages and facials. Vegas' largest spa is home to a climbing wall, state-of-the-art fitness center, cycling studio, a Finnish sauna, salt grotto, and even an indoor igloo.
You can buy a day pass to the spa for just $US40 a day.
Vegas may be known for its excess, but that doesn't mean that the hotels are wasteful. The ARIA Resort & Casino was recently ranked the seventh-most environmentally friendly hotel in the US by TripAdvisor. Located inside Vegas' new CityCenter complex, the ARIA is LEED certified and emphasises recycling and other sustainable measures. Of course that doesn't mean it skimps on luxury, though.
Though several Vegas hotels are pet-friendly, the Four Seasons Las Vegas, a quiet elegant hotel adjoining the Mandalay Bay, goes above and beyond to pamper your pet. It provides dog beds, bottled Evian in a bowl, and a pet sitter. There is no extra fee for pets.
