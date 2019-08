Suits are not one-size-fits-all. That much is obvious.

But just how much variation suiting requires to fit different body types isn’t so obvious. Let us help you with that.

Here are the best ways to suit up your unique frame, taking every kind of body type into account.

NOW WATCH: 4 essential suits every man needs in his closet



