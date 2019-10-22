The best jollof rice: Nigerian, Ghanaian or Senegalese?

Doyinsola Oladipo, Ben Nigh

  • We went to three of New York City’s highest-rated West African restaurants to settle the debate over which country makes the best jollof rice.
  • We went to a Joloff, a Senegalese restaurant in Brooklyn; Amarachi, a Nigerian restaurant in Brooklyn; and Accra, a Ghanaian restaurant in Harlem.
  • Ijeoma Kola, a beauty and lifestyle blogger, joined us on our jollof journey.
