12 Reasons Why Democrats Should Be Terrified Of Joe Biden Taking centre Stage Tonight

All eyes will be on Joe Biden as he takes centre stage with Paul Ryan in tonight’s highly anticipated Vice Presidential debate.With the pressure on Biden to swing the momentum back to his party’s ticket, there’s a chance the gaffe-prone VP will commit some sort of blunder on stage tonight.



Given his charisma and loose cannon-style of talk, Biden will certainly have the audience’s attention.

From telling Obama “this is a big f***ing deal” on live TV to wondering out loud how his parents had sex in a house with thin walls, Biden has made America laugh and groan with his patented “Biden blunders.”

