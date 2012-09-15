WATCH: The 10 Best 'Bro Biden' Moments

Photo: BarackObama.com

Pictures of Vice President Joe Biden cozying up to a lady biker recently took the Internet by storm.Given his charisma and loose cannon-style of talk, this isn’t the first time Joe Biden has been at the centre of an Internet firestorm.



From telling Obama “this is a big f***ing deal” on live TV to wondering out loud how his parents had sex in a house with thin walls, Joe Biden has made America laugh and groan at his bro-tastic antics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.