WATCH: The 10 Best 'Bro Biden' Moments

Pictures of Vice President Joe Biden cozying up to a lady biker recently took the Internet by storm.Given his charisma and loose cannon-style of talk, this isn’t the first time Joe Biden has been at the centre of an Internet firestorm.
From telling Obama “this is a big f***ing deal” on live TV to wondering out loud how his parents had sex in a house with thin walls, Joe Biden has made America laugh and groan at his bro-tastic antics.
Back in 2004, Joe Biden poked fun at George W. Bush's ability to read. He also kept it real by admitting to a lie he told on the campaign trail.
In 2008, Biden showed off his arm by dunking Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a water tank. He proceeded to kiss the actress after the dunk.
