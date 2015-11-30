25 great jobs that let you have a life outside of work

- Unplugging after you clock out of work has become increasingly difficult.
- Some jobs have a better work-life balance than others, allowing their employees to enjoy their time at home rather than being glued to their phone or email.
- We rounded up 25 jobs with the best work-life balance, and how much they pay.
In most jobs, the line between work and personal life is rapidly disappearing.
Thanks to 24/7 connectivity, it’s easy to check email and put in extra hours on nights, weekends, and even during vacations, says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor‘s community expert.
“Inevitably, there are some jobs that may require more attention during and out of normal office hours,” Dobroski tells Business Insider. “Before accepting a job, job seekers should do their research to understand the hours that are expected in the role, where and how they can get their work done, and the overall nature of the job.”
Think it’s impossible to find a well-paid job that allows you a life outside of work? Think again. There are plenty, even in the tech sector.
Glassdoor last released a report on jobs that provide the best work-life balance in 2016. However, Sarah Stoddard, another community expert at Glassdoor, explains that certain fields will usually have a better work-life balance than others.
“Jobs in technology, business operations, and marketing tend to tout strong work-life balance compared to those in other industries, which is a reflection of the high demand for this skilled talent. For those with sought-after technical and soft skills, especially in today’s tight labour market, job seekers have more options to decide where they want to work and what they expect often goes beyond having a high-paying salary and strong workplace culture,” Stoddard tells Business Insider. “For employers, this means that promoting flexible working and work-life balance is an effective way of attracting top talent in a hot job market.”
Here are the 25 jobs employees have said offered the best balance between work and personal life, as well as the current average annual salary, according to Glassdoor.
25. Computer programmer
Work-Life balance rating: 3.7
Average annual salary: $US67,090
What they do: Develop the part of the website that users interact with.
24. Client manager
Work-Life balance rating: 3.7
Average annual salary: $US78,545
What they do: Liaise between a company and its clients.
23. Recruiting manager
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US76,315
What they do: Support hiring managers and businesses in all aspects of hiring.
22. Marketing coordinator
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US47,793
What they do: Develop and maintain marketing campaigns, track the success of those campaigns.
21. Project analyst
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US61,657
What they do: Ensure the project stays on course by tracking the budget, finances, and success of the team in completing tasks.
20. Data analyst
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US61,657
What they do: Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.
19. Technical editor
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US54,247
What they do: Review materials written by tech writers for clarity and accuracy.
18. Content manager
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US64,367
What they do: Write, edit, and proofread website content.
17. Web designer
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US57,470
What they do: Design the look and feel of a website using skills like colour scheming, graphic design, and information flow.
16. PHP developer
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US93,987
What they do: Create web-based products such as PHP, MySQL, Ajax, and JavaScript, develop back-end components, and help front-end web developers with implementing their code with the programs.
15. Social media manager
Work-Life balance rating: 3.8
Average annual salary: $US55,199
What they do: Devise and implement a company’s social media marketing strategy.
14. Library assistant
Work-Life balance rating: 3.9
Average annual salary: $US24,878
What they do: Assist library patrons, check out books, organise the library inventory.
13. Substitute teacher
Work-Life balance rating: 3.9
Average annual salary: $US29,501
What they do: Fill in for teachers when they are absent from school.
12. SCRUM master
Work-Life balance rating: 3.9
Average annual salary: $US93,285
What they do: Acts as a leader for their team, protects their team from outside interruptions or distractions, and boosts overall morale.
11. Marketing analyst
Work-Life balance rating: 3.9
Average annual salary: $US60,823
What they do: research and analyse market trends, competitors, potential and existing customers, and current campaigns.
10. Research engineer
Work-Life balance rating: 3.9
Average annual salary: $US89,758
What they do: Perform scientific research and conduct experiments.
9. DevOps Engineer
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US89,758
What they do: Work with software engineers to develop operational programs. They also troubleshoot and resolve issues in companies’ dev, test and production environments.
8. Mobile developer
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US97,445
What they do: Develop and maintain mobile programs and applications that are user-friendly and free of bugs and software issues.
7. Technical Account Manager
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US75,831
What they do: Develop and maintain relationships with clients, handle technical problems, offer technical support to customers and clients.
6. Recruiting Coordinator
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US51,101
What they do: Manage job postings for new hires and handle initial contact with potential candidates.
5. UI Designer
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US80,450
What they do: Work closely with UX designers and other design specialists to make sure the design provides a seamless experience for the user or customer.
4. Strategy Manager
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US125,899
What they do: Responsible for developing and assessing a company’s short-term and long-range goals, both qualitative and quantitative, as well as how to reach those goals.
3. Data scientist
Work-Life balance rating: 4.0
Average annual salary: $US117,345
What they do: Extract insights from large volumes of data in various forms.
2. User experience (UX) designer
Work-Life balance rating: 4.1
Average annual salary: $US90,697
What they do: Improve the usability, accessibility, and pleasure provided in the interaction between the user and the product.
1. Corporate Recruiter
Work-Life balance rating: 4.1
Average annual salary: $US58,661
What they do: Find candidates to fill executive, mid-level, and entry-level positions for the companies they are hired by.
