25 great jobs that let you have a life outside of work

Unplugging after you clock out of work has become increasingly difficult.

Some jobs have a better work-life balance than others, allowing their employees to enjoy their time at home rather than being glued to their phone or email.

We rounded up 25 jobs with the best work-life balance, and how much they pay.

In most jobs, the line between work and personal life is rapidly disappearing.

Thanks to 24/7 connectivity, it’s easy to check email and put in extra hours on nights, weekends, and even during vacations, says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor‘s community expert.

“Inevitably, there are some jobs that may require more attention during and out of normal office hours,” Dobroski tells Business Insider. “Before accepting a job, job seekers should do their research to understand the hours that are expected in the role, where and how they can get their work done, and the overall nature of the job.”

Think it’s impossible to find a well-paid job that allows you a life outside of work? Think again. There are plenty, even in the tech sector.

Glassdoor last released a report on jobs that provide the best work-life balance in 2016. However, Sarah Stoddard, another community expert at Glassdoor, explains that certain fields will usually have a better work-life balance than others.

“Jobs in technology, business operations, and marketing tend to tout strong work-life balance compared to those in other industries, which is a reflection of the high demand for this skilled talent. For those with sought-after technical and soft skills, especially in today’s tight labour market, job seekers have more options to decide where they want to work and what they expect often goes beyond having a high-paying salary and strong workplace culture,” Stoddard tells Business Insider. “For employers, this means that promoting flexible working and work-life balance is an effective way of attracting top talent in a hot job market.”

Here are the 25 jobs employees have said offered the best balance between work and personal life, as well as the current average annual salary, according to Glassdoor.

25. Computer programmer

Work-Life balance rating: 3.7

Average annual salary: $US67,090

What they do: Develop the part of the website that users interact with.

24. Client manager

Justin Sullivan/Getty Two people shaking hands.

Work-Life balance rating: 3.7

Average annual salary: $US78,545

What they do: Liaise between a company and its clients.

23. Recruiting manager

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US76,315

What they do: Support hiring managers and businesses in all aspects of hiring.

22. Marketing coordinator

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US47,793

What they do: Develop and maintain marketing campaigns, track the success of those campaigns.

21. Project analyst

create jobs 51/Shutterstock Two people work on a project.

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US61,657

What they do: Ensure the project stays on course by tracking the budget, finances, and success of the team in completing tasks.

20. Data analyst

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US61,657

What they do: Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques, and provide ongoing reports.

19. Technical editor

Shutterstock Two people looking over a project.

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US54,247

What they do: Review materials written by tech writers for clarity and accuracy.

18. Content manager

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US64,367

What they do: Write, edit, and proofread website content.

17. Web designer

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US57,470

What they do: Design the look and feel of a website using skills like colour scheming, graphic design, and information flow.

16. PHP developer

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US93,987

What they do: Create web-based products such as PHP, MySQL, Ajax, and JavaScript, develop back-end components, and help front-end web developers with implementing their code with the programs.

15. Social media manager

Macdiarmid/Getty Images Many companies choose to have Twitter accounts.

Work-Life balance rating: 3.8

Average annual salary: $US55,199

What they do: Devise and implement a company’s social media marketing strategy.

14. Library assistant

Work-Life balance rating: 3.9

Average annual salary: $US24,878

What they do: Assist library patrons, check out books, organise the library inventory.

13. Substitute teacher

Work-Life balance rating: 3.9

Average annual salary: $US29,501

What they do: Fill in for teachers when they are absent from school.

12. SCRUM master

Shutterstock A team meeting.

Work-Life balance rating: 3.9

Average annual salary: $US93,285

What they do: Acts as a leader for their team, protects their team from outside interruptions or distractions, and boosts overall morale.

11. Marketing analyst

iStock A woman looks at her phone.

Work-Life balance rating: 3.9

Average annual salary: $US60,823

What they do: research and analyse market trends, competitors, potential and existing customers, and current campaigns.

10. Research engineer

Work-Life balance rating: 3.9

Average annual salary: $US89,758

What they do: Perform scientific research and conduct experiments.

9. DevOps Engineer

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US89,758

What they do: Work with software engineers to develop operational programs. They also troubleshoot and resolve issues in companies’ dev, test and production environments.

8. Mobile developer

Shutterstock/baranq A mobile developer working on a new mobile design.

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US97,445

What they do: Develop and maintain mobile programs and applications that are user-friendly and free of bugs and software issues.

7. Technical Account Manager

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US75,831

What they do: Develop and maintain relationships with clients, handle technical problems, offer technical support to customers and clients.

6. Recruiting Coordinator

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US51,101

What they do: Manage job postings for new hires and handle initial contact with potential candidates.

5. UI Designer

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US80,450

What they do: Work closely with UX designers and other design specialists to make sure the design provides a seamless experience for the user or customer.

4. Strategy Manager

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US125,899

What they do: Responsible for developing and assessing a company’s short-term and long-range goals, both qualitative and quantitative, as well as how to reach those goals.

3. Data scientist

Work-Life balance rating: 4.0

Average annual salary: $US117,345

What they do: Extract insights from large volumes of data in various forms.

2. User experience (UX) designer

Work-Life balance rating: 4.1

Average annual salary: $US90,697

What they do: Improve the usability, accessibility, and pleasure provided in the interaction between the user and the product.

1. Corporate Recruiter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A corporate recruiter meeting potential candidates.

Work-Life balance rating: 4.1

Average annual salary: $US58,661

What they do: Find candidates to fill executive, mid-level, and entry-level positions for the companies they are hired by.

