The best jobs for every personality type

Your level of job satisfaction may have something to do with how well your role fits your personality.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, which measures preferences like introversion and extroversion, has been part of business culture for decades.

Today about 80% of the Fortune 500 and 89 of Fortune 100 companies use it in an attempt to get employees into the right roles and help teams work well together.

To determine five of the best jobs for every personality, we consulted one of the most popular personality guides based on the Myers-Briggs system, “Do What You Are,” which is now in its fifth edition and has sold over 1 million copies. The book is not affiliated with CPP, the company that is the exclusive publisher of the MBTI instrument.

We also talked to one of its authors, Paul Tieger. As the CEO of SpeedReading People LLC, Tieger has spent 30 years advising companies and people on how personality types can help teams work together.

Of course, the job lists aren’t meant to be definitive, but rather serve as a fun way to see how certain occupations attract a particular kind of person.

Figure out which type suits you best, and then check out the charts below.

