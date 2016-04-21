The 10 best islands in the world, according to travellers

TripAdvisor has just announced the winners of its 2016 Travellers’ Choice Awards, which named the top 10 islands to visit around the world.

The islands were chosen based on reviews of the attractions, restaurants, and hotels they offer, as well as increased booking interest on TripAdvisor.

The travel site also included the average nightly rates of all bookable hotels for each destination, as well as what you can expect to pay each season.

From Jamaica to Santorini, here are the world’s top 10 islands, as chosen by travellers.

10. Fernando de Noronha, Brazil TripAdvisor Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $394 Average seasonable hotel rates: spring -- $375, summer -- $401, fall -- $423, winter -- $450 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 17% 9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia TripAdvisor Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $635 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $593, summer -- $649, fall -- $642, winter -- $558 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 9% 8. Phuket, Thailand TripAdvisor Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $67 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $77, summer -- $65, fall -- $84, winter -- $126 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 39% 7. Mauritius, Africa Shutterstock/hessbeck Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $193 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $216, summer -- $185, fall -- $236, winter -- $286 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 24% 6. Majorca, Balearic Islands iStock/LUNAMARINA Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $163 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $145, summer -- $173, fall -- $162, winter -- $200 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 28% 5. Bali, Indonesia iStock/Zephyr18 Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $102 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $92, summer -- $106, fall -- $99, winter -- $99 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 13% 4. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos TripAdvisor Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $463 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $604, summer -- $424, fall -- $451, winter -- $697 Average shoulder season savings during fall: 35% 3. Jamaica, Caribbean iStock/fallbrook Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $235 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $262, summer -- $234, fall -- $227, winter -- $304 Average shoulder season savings during fall: 25% 2. Santorini, Cyclades TripAdvisor Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $224 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $166, summer -- $256, fall -- $195, winter -- $186 Average shoulder season savings during spring: 35% 1. Maui, Hawaii TripAdvisor Average nightly rate of all bookable hotels: $330 Average seasonal hotel rates: spring -- $346, summer -- $339, fall -- $315, winter -- $412 Average shoulder season savings during fall: 24%

