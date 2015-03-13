Horse Brass Pub Portland, Oregon’s Horse Brass Pub is renowned citywide for its comfort food and extensive beer selection.

You don’t need to go to Dublin for a true Irish pub experience; it’s likely there’s already an authentic pub right in your neighbourhood. You just need to know where to look.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, we found the best Irish pubs in 19 big cities around the US, according to Yelp, with the best drinks, the best food, and the best craic (that’s Gaelic for “good times”).

