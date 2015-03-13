You don’t need to go to Dublin for a true Irish pub experience; it’s likely there’s already an authentic pub right in your neighbourhood. You just need to know where to look.
With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, we found the best Irish pubs in 19 big cities around the US, according to Yelp, with the best drinks, the best food, and the best craic (that’s Gaelic for “good times”).
When three friends searched for a neighbourhood pub that poured a great pint and couldn't find one, they decided to open their own. The Brick Store Pub rotates 22 draft beers, and offers another 75 in bottles. The upstairs is devoted exclusively to Belgian beers.
On Saint Patrick's Day the pub will have live music, special beers, and 'food features' available for customers.
The Austin, Texas, beer scene is buzzing, and a lot of the action happens at Draught House. With more than 70 beers on draft, many from Texan breweries, Draught House also offers a few home brews of its own.
The food is solid, too -- not made in house, but from pub-curated food trucks that park outside ready to serve the regulars.
Mick O'Shea's happily mixes its Irish heritage with a liberal sprinkling of Baltimore pride. Regulars rave about the happy hour deals, as well as the local Maryland crab soup.
On St. Paddy's Day grab yourself a traditional Irish breakfast, starting at 9 a.m., and then come back at 5 p.m. for live music.
Named for Irish writer and 'notorious booze-lover' Brendan Behan, the Brendan Behan Pub has been called the best Irish bar in Boston four times by Boston magazine.
Ripe with live performances -- both music and poetry -- and great beer and spirits, Brendan Behan also gets a great crowd on Saint Patrick's day.
The Duke of Perth is actually a Scottish pub, but if you're into whisky, beer-battered fish and crispy chips, or even 'haggis wings,' this is the pub you need to hit in Chicago.
Still, you're guaranteed to find a pint of Guinness at DoP on St. Paddy's day, or any other day.
The Old Monk isn't really that old -- it opened in 1998 -- but the warm atmosphere and eclectic antique furnishings around the pub give it a historical feel.
As the name implies, The Old Monk features a number of beers made by Trappist monks, but St. Patrick's day will be devoted to all things Ireland, including a bagpiper, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish drinks.
In opening Finley's, owner Pete Van Itallie said, 'I want to bring a sense of community to the neighbourhood and offer really great craft beers and pub food... I want people to have a place to actually talk to their neighbours.'
Finley's fans can vouch that he's done exactly what he set out to do. The pub has only eight beers on draft, but many more in bottles and all for reasonable prices. St. Patrick's Day comes early at Finley's, as the pub starts celebrating four days ahead of time.
McGonigel's Mucky Duck embraces Celtic culture like no other bar in the area: All day on March 17 you'll find Irish dancing, Celtic music, traditional pub fare, and specials on food and drinks.
The celebration is so popular that McGonigel's is only able to give ticket holders a guaranteed spot, but it's worth it for a bar that USA Today called 'one of the top 10 places in the United States to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.'
10111 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake
From Harp to Bass to Smithwicks (and, of course, Guinness), Timmy Nolan's is ready to make your Irish pub experience pleasant and authentic.
And, like in a pub you might happen by in Dublin, Timmy Nolan's often has musicians sitting around with pints and guitars, strumming traditional Irish music.
It may be a chain, but Fadó Irish Pub & Restaurant is, first and foremost, and Irish pub and restaurant.
St. Patrick's Day at Fadó Miami is an all-out, two-day bash complete with a bottomless brunch, two DJ stages, Irish dancers, and multiple outdoor beer gardens.
Guinness brewmaster Fergal Murray proclaimed that County Clare is where to go for the best Guinness pint -- not just in Milwaukee, but in all of Wisconsin.
On March 17, the doors open at 6 a.m. for a full Irish breakfast, and from there the action is nonstop with dancing, music, the traditional blessing of the shamrock and, of course, food and drink.
Like its neighbourhood, the French Quarter, Erin Rose is full of history. Friendly to both regulars and newcomers, the pub welcomes a diverse crowd with great food, beer, wine, and mixed drinks.
New Orleans is frequented during St. Patrick's Day as much as it is during Mardi Gras, and Erin Rose lies right on the trail of the city's annual parade.
Some consider McSorley's Old Ale House to be a tourist trap, but you can't deny its proud Irish roots. Established in 1854, the place has a liberal coating of sawdust on the floor and offers just two beers: dark and light.
It's no frills at its finest, but the beer is solid, the crowd is energetic, and the barkeeps are gruff yet friendly.
McGillin's is the oldest operating tavern in Philadelphia, and it even serves its own beer. Have a drink with friends at night or on weekends, or sit down to great tasting pub grub with a bowl of free soup at lunch.
The bar opens an hour early on St. Patrick's Day so the fun can start right away.
Brothers Don and Bill Younger managed to recreate a traditional pub feel in Portland before ever visiting the UK. Technically it's an English-style pub, but it's got the same rousing, rowdy, familial feeling as Irish pubs do.
Now almost 40 years later, the Horse Brass Pub is renowned citywide for its comfort food and extensive beer selection -- including its own house-brewed 'Younger's Special Bitter' beer.
Customers of The Field Irish Pub come for the Irish experience. The pub notes that customer favourites include Guinness for choice of beer, Irish coffee for choice of cocktail, and shepherd's pie for choice of lunch.
The Field partakes in the annual San Diego Gaslamp neighbourhood St. Patrick's Day block party, and offers a discount code for the March 14 event. On the 17th, The Field opens at 9 a.m. with a special menu.
Customers rave about Durty Nelly's solid Irish breakfast, and the way anyone can become a regular after just one visit.
Durty Nelly's was named the best Irish pub in San Francisco by UpOut, and for good reason: The owners are Irish and bring with them the neighborly charm and perfect-Guinness-pour that any great Irish pub should have.
Quinn's is a slightly-more-upscale take on your everyday Irish pub. The pub's Scotch egg is in high demand, and its dungeness crab, shrimp, and piquillo pepper-stuffed rockfish is a work of art as much as it is a satisfying meal.
Quinn's makes community with regular ticketed dinners, homebrew competitions, sports game viewings, and private events.
The Celtic House has a full day of activity planned for St. Patrick's Day. Kicking things off with a kegs-and-eggs breakfast at 8 a.m., the festivities continue through a traditional Irish lunch, music and dancing, and rounds of the pub's best Irish beers until 2 a.m.
If beer isn't your thing, The Celtic House also has an ample selection of Irish whiskies and bourbons you can celebrate with.
