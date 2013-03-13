The Best Irish Pubs In Big Cities Around The US

Photo: Flickr/Irish Philadelphia Photo Essays
Whether you are Irish or not, St. Patrick’s Day will likely involve fun, partying, and drinking.But the Irish should be in the spotlight for more than one weekend each year.
We surveyed people from around the country, checked out reviews, and read local publications to highlight some of the best Irish pubs in the U.S.
Be sure to check them out, not only on St. Patrick’s Day, but any evening that you want a nice place to relax.
Buena Vista Cafe is known primarily for its world-famous Irish coffee.
With the help of Stanton Delapane, a Pulitzer Prize winner, it perfected the recipe in 1952 and has used the same ever one since.
It is popular with both tourists and locals.
Clarke's is in South Beach, Miami, but is not overrun with tourists or the clubbing youth.
It has some fantastic food and once you find it, it is easy to become a regular.
It is a great spot for a casual drink or meal.
County Clare has some great desserts in addition to the authentic beer and music. It has imported whisky, spirits, and wine.
St. Patrick's Day festivities begin at 6 a.m. and last until midnight, with live music and dancing.
The bar is highlighted by 20 stained glass windows.
It also has an inn with a charming decor.
Fado is one of the most highly acclaimed bars in Atlanta.
It is a great environment for a one-on-one date or a large party.
There are many Fados around the country, but the one in Atlanta was the original.
It has a number of different events planned during the week of St. Patrick's Day.
The Field is the most authentic Irish pub in San Diego. It is a standard stop on pub crawls and before Padres' games.
It was shipped piece-by-piece from Ireland and reassembled in California.
The customers rave about the food and service.
The Idle Rich gets packed on the weekends, but has seating that makes intimate conversations possible regardless of the scene.
This place gets great reviews for its food and has an amazing beer selection.
The owner of The Idle Rich is Feargal McKinney, a true Irishman, who own a number of Irish pubs.
It also has special events planned for St. Patrick's Day.
The Irish Snug gets great reviews from its regulars.
From the food and drink selection, to the happy hours, to the service, this pub is the place to go if you want an Irish experience in Denver.
It even has a dog-friendly patio.
Kells has been a popular spot in Portland for almost 25 years.
It has live music seven nights a week and even has its own cigar room.
If you are looking for something different, it even hosts amateur boxing matches.
McCoy's is a place that locals return to over and over for the delicious food and Guinness.
There is a great outdoor patio for the warmer days.
It is also protected by the shade of trees, making it fantastic even in the sticky summer months.
McGurk's opened 35 years ago and its popularity has increased ever since.
It has a 10,000-square-foot outdoor garden with a fountain, waterfall, and two outdoor bars to compliment the wood and brick decor inside.
The bar will have live Irish bands all day and evening for St. Patrick's Day.
McSorley's opened in 1854 and is New York City's oldest continuously operational pub.
Famous people, including Abe Lincoln and John Lennon, have visited.
Women were not always welcome, but have been since 1970.
Great Irish pubs are even found in the state that is farthest from Ireland.
Murphy's, in Honolulu, Hawaii, serves authentic Irish food and the bartenders really know how to pour a Guinness.
Murphy's hosts one of the biggest block parties of any bar in the U.S. for St. Patrick's day.
It is also very socially conscious. It has raised money and awareness for countless causes over the years.
Patrick's of Pratt Street claims to be America's oldest Irish pub.
It has been continuously owned and operated by the same family since 1847.
Not only is it a popular bar, but it has great crab cakes too.
Stone Mad Pub is known for its...stone. It has amazing stonework both inside and out.
There is a portion of the patio, including benches and tables, that is made of stone.
It also has a bocce ball court.
Molly Malone's first opened in 1969 and has been owned and operated by the same family ever since.
It features live musical performances at least five night each week. The artists are both local and on national tours, with a variety of genres.
This pub also has over 70 paintings of famous Irish people, longtime staff, and notable patrons.
