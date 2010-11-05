The 9 Best Photo Apps For The iPhone

Photo: apple.com
Your iPhone can do a lot, but Apple is just now taking photography seriously with the iPhone 4’s HD video and digital zoom.To give your smartphone photography a boost, several apps mimic the same features we crave in high end digital SLRs or professional editing software.
Couple that with sharing your snapshots on your favourite social networks or geo tagging, and you can leave your digital camera at home.
Photoshop Express has an impressive set of tools to edit your images on the go. Crop, blur, and add a variety of preset effects and to make your photos pop. The app is free, and even lets you upload projects to Photoshop.com so you can finish using the web-based version.
The popular new app Instagram lets you add vintage-looking effects to your photos and share them across your social networks. You can also tag your photos by location and automatically check in on Foursquare. Tip: Browse through the most popular photos for some great mobile photography.
ProCamera packs in all the features of a professional Digital SLR, while taking advantage of the iPhone's features to create one of the best photography experiences on a smartphone. Geo tagging, HD video recording, anti-shake stabilizer, and editing tools. Procamera has it all. At only $2.99, this is a must buy.
Pocketbooth is a kitschy app that will convert your snapshots into photobooth-style strips. It's fun for parties or nights out, and you can share your photos on Twitter, Facebook, or e-mail. The price is right too. Pocketbooth will run you $0.99 in the app store.
Pano will stitch photos together to create a panoramic view. It's perfect for outdoor photos. Get it for $2.99. Autostitch is another great alternative for the same price.
Like Instagram, Hipstamatic will add a vintage look to your photography. But this app goes a step further and recreates retro cameras right on your screen. Very hip.
