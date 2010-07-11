The Best iPhone, iPad, And Android Apps This Week

Samurai: Way of the Warrior HD: Jesus loves this game. Here's what he had to say:

Sure, Samurai is just a game, but it's a clear example of how cool the iPad could be. Why?

It's not the beautiful graphics-a combination of hand drawn ink drawings with cartoon-rendered three-dimensional models in a 3D world. It's not the effective animation and the special effects-especially the blood splattering. And it's not the touch control, which just requires point and click to move your warrior, and slash your finger to attack the enemy.

No, it's none of those factors alone but the combination of all of them with this thin touchscreen computer. On another platform, Samurai would be a nice game. On the iPad, it's a nice game which is really extra fun just because of the way you interact with it and look directly into it. Even the comic book story line, which you can read between stages, feels perfect in the iPad (like the Marvel and DC comic apps show).