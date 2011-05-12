The Best iPhone Games You've Never Played

Photo: Gizmodo
Forget about Angry Birds and Tiny Wings.There’s a huge library of excellent games in Apple’s App Store that are just as fun, but don’t get the attention they deserve.
That ends now.
We’ve compiled a list of the top iPhone games available that have flown under the radar. Until now, that is.
If you've ever played Risk, you'd understand Strategery. In this game you control little dots representing armies, and try to invade your opponent's countries. You can play against the computer, with a nearby friend (pass and play), or over the web.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
Remember Paperboy? It's the classic arcade game where you have to deliver papers from your bike while dodging cars, lawn mowers, and...mummies. Now there's a reboot of the game for iPhone.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Despite being pretty popular, Osmos doesn't get a lot of publicity. In this game you play an organism floating in some sort of goop. Your mission is to absorb other organisms and grow larger before you get eaten. It's more fun than it sounds.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
In this game your goal is to arrange a series of ramps to steer your ball towards a goal.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
In Gears you guide a ball through several gorgeous levels, picking up points. You can also compare stats with your friends through Apple's Game centre.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Superbrothers: Sword And Sorcery is a quirky action-RPG that takes cues from those old 8-bit games. It's difficult to explain what the game really is. Just try it. You'll like it.
Price: $4.99 in the App Store
If you made the move from BlackBerry to iPhone, you'll feel right at home with this game. Launch balls at brick walls and 'break out' to advance to the next level.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
Diner Dash is a fast-paced game where you play a waitress serving a bunch of angry customers. Take too long to deliver orders and you lose.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
In Burger Queen you have to prepare orders of burgers, fries, and soda for your never-ending line of hungry customers. Take too long and you lose.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
This is perhaps the most bizzare game we've ever played. Your goal is to protect a bunch of oranges from acid rain by building structures around them. Each level gets tougher, but it's strangely addicting.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
All you do in this whacky game is run along a bunch of floating mountains without crashing into things. It's beyond weird, but we would expect nothing less from the folks behind Adult Swim.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Swipe and toss your Frisbee through a series of challenging loops and obstacles.
Price: Free in the App Store
Trenches is a cartoonish WWI game where you fight enemy armies attacking your trench. It's the classic tower defence game.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
GravBot is a simple puzzle and platformer game where you control a little TV-shaped robot. Simple and fun.
Price: Free in the App Store
Yet another addicting game. Splodes are little creatures that you have to make explode to reach certain goals.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
GeoSpin presents you with a 3D shape that you must put together using several polygons. It's tougher than it sounds.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
It's not a NFL football game, but hey, it's a lot cheaper than Madden.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
This one reminds us a bit of Tron. You have to guide your way through a 3D course, avoiding turrets and other obstacles.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Your goal in this game is to -- you guessed it -- burn a rope. However, the flame only goes up, so you have to tilt your phone for each shape.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
It's a virtual Rubik's cube. Time yourself and see how fast you can solve the puzzle.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
In this game you play as an astronaut stranded in space. Dodge aliens and other bad guys as you race to get rescued.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Destroy the pirate submarines by nuking them out of the water. Then shoot green missiles at them. It makes total sense.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Play golf in a bunch of crazy courses. You'll have to get creative to make it to the hole.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
Poor Sr. Mistu. He ran out of olives for his pizza. And he's blind. With the help of you and his seeing-eye dog, you can find the missing olives and make a delicious pie.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
This puzzle game challenges you to match tiles and chart a path to treasure.
Price: $2.99 in the App Store
Need to relax? Grow lets you create plant-like tendrils with fruit on them. Trust us. It's fun.
Price: Free in the App Store
Drop little goo characters to create different object and dodge enemies. It's quirky and fun.
Price: $4.99 in the App Store
Percepto lets you change between 2D and 3D in order to gain a new perspective and solve puzzles. It's pretty unique.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
Gather photons and avoid antimatter particles to move on to new levels and explore new worlds.
Price: $1.99 in the App Store
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.