The Best iPhone Games You've Never Played

Apple has a promotional list up in the app store featuring the iPhone games it deems the best that haven’t sold as well as they should have: “The Best Games You’ve Never Played”.If you’re looking for quality iPhone games, this is the list for you.
'Do you love bombs, creating contraptions and solving physics puzzles? iBlast Moki is an original physics puzzle game where you blast cute little Mokis with the help of bombs and other crazy items.'
'Jet Car Stunts is an award winning, over the top, adrenaline rush, 3D driving game, with massive jumps, mid-air hoops, floating platforms, spiral roadways and outlandish maneuvers in impossible environments.'
'No one ever needed an excuse to go out and kill zombies. Or to kick a soccer ball around. But if you want an excuse to kick a soccer ball into space, realign an orbital weapons platform and launch a death-ray to explode the heads of the zombies sneaking into your soccer field -- then THIS IS IT!'
'You are a spider. One afternoon, you discover an abandoned mansion. Where is the family who lived here? What happened, and why did they leave? Search for clues as you adventure from room to room on the hunt for your next meal. Build webs of your own design: in the corners, under the furniture, and in the forgotten places too small for humans. Are you a shrewd enough sleuth to decode the mystery and uncover the Bryce family secret?'
'All you love in classic Jump & Run games stuffed into 5 minute sessions where your heartbeat will not resist the Rush!'
'Dodge and weave through the waves of bullets as they fill the screen, and go for a high score!'
'It's all very lovely and full of poignant subtext. And awesomeness. Canabalt is a prime example of a simple idea executed extremely well.'
'The goal of Adult Swim's ROBOT UNICORN ATTACK is to gallop, leap and dash through the sky in pursuit of your dreams, all to the tune of 'Always' by Erasure. (Unicorns are big Erasure fans, and robot unicorns are no different.)'
'The ULTIMATE HOMERUN hitting baseball game in 3D! Play ONLINE MATCHUP & go Head-to-Head against millions of Homerun Battle sluggers around the world.'
'Guide your team to world success in Season Mode, bring home a trophy in Cup Mode, or relive memorable international soccer moments in Dramatic Mode!'
'With just one control, tapping the screen to jump, guide your orange square over spikes and jump onto blocks to get to the end of the level. Any mistake will result in instant death and a respawn at the beginning of the level. With an awesome soundtrack synced to the game you'll quickly become addicted!'
'Embark on an epic adventure with the fantastic digging machine. Travel the world in search of ancient artifacts, lost civilizations, and unimaginable treasure.'
'Listen up, meatsacks. No doubt you've been waiting years for a half-decent game to show up in the Adventure category of the App Store. Well, this is it. Half-decent, as promised.'
'ZENONIA® 2: The Lost Memories has been highly enhanced in every aspect compared to the original.
Full character and control customisation, four characters following individual epic storylines, three different modes, asynchronous online PvP feature and an extended world of ZENONIA guarantee greater enjoyment!'
'Pirates! Adventure! Monkeys! Re-live the hilarious swashbuckling misadventures of the wannabe pirate Guybrush Threepwood as he attempts to become the most infamous pirate in the Caribbean!'
'That legendary shooter, 'Space Invaders' has evolved once again with an unprecedented new system! The game starts off looking like the classic 'Space Invaders'. But the more you play, the more the game 'evolves'. Unlock new stages and new system features for a whole new shooting game experience! Build your own evolutionary tree!'
'The simple townsfolk of Niceville need Chuck to deal with their pesky zombie infestation, but they're not going to be pleased if he leaves lots of Greenie guts behind by sunrise! Blast away at hordes of shuffling reanimates on four different levels, until the zombie rooster crows at 06:00 am.'
'MiniSquadron is a frantic shooter for the iPhone/iPod Touch, involving lots of little planes all vying for supremacy of the skies! Perform loop-the-loops, Immelmann turns and other daring feats of aerial shenanigans with a super fluid control system - experience the joy of freedom in the air!'
'Darkness is falling and your friends are missing. Do you have what it takes to save the world? Experience the groundbreaking gameplay mechanics, excellent playability and pixel-precise controls in this gravity-defying platformer where words like up and down get a totally new meaning.'
'How do you play Tilt to Live? Just pick that bad boy up and tilt. Tilt for your life! Lure relentless red foes over to a handy, dandy nuke orb, then ram it and blow the bajeezes out of them. Think you can exterminate your enemies faster than they can multiply? Think again.'
'This unique 'platformer' brings you 20 action-packed missions and the most stunning audio-visual experience on iPhone! Now with global leaderboard! Who'll be the best Blimp pilot???'
'Bend in outrageous shots from all over the pitch. It's easy to pick up, but can you Master it?'
'Something exciting and new in the Tower defence genre! The geometric vector creeps are fast and intense. With 30 different maps, each its own puzzle, you'll have to work fast to keep up.'
'You are the hunter. Vampire hunter. Well, not quite. In fact, you are being hunted. Or you're just trying to survive a little more against the horde of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches and Dracula himself.'
'ZombieShock is an action-adventure game set in New York City in turmoil. A wide variety of zombie characters, numerous weapons, and the endless zombie-chases invite you to the world of great suspense.'
'Critter Crunch is the award-winning, innovative, and addictive puzzler that lets you control Biggs, a friendly, furry forest dweller. Feed small critters to larger ones and help Biggs to the top of the food chain. Biggs uses his long tongue to grab critters and feed them to each other until they burst, dropping tasty jewels which he loves to eat!'
'Help Lizzy save her friends by using the power of your thumbs in this amazing bouncy physics adventure. '
'Eliss is a groundbreaking game that uses multi-touch in a way never before seen. Your job is to keep up harmony in an odd universe made of blendable planets. Touch-control multiple planets at once, join them together into giant orbs or split them up into countless dwarf planets, and match their size with the squeesars.'
'Welcome to Assault Squadron, an explosive and fast-moving sci-fi shoot-'em-up. The Binary Mill and Chillingo redefine bullet-hell blasters in the iPhone's hottest arcade shmup extravaganza.'
'iBomber 2 is an amazing, arcade styled bombing game based in North Africa and Europe between 1943 and 1944.'
'Meteor Blitz has hurtled into the App Store to claim its place atop the mountain of dual-thumb shooters. With responsive controls that are unparalleled in the App Store, Meteor Blitz may well rival its progenitors, Super Stardust HD and Geometry Wars.'
'If a word game and a dungeon crawler had a baby, this would be it. Arrange tiles to create magic words and blast rats, spiders and skeletons. But beware, a great evil looms beneath the depths.'
'ORBITAL is a 1-thumb experience with a simple goal: score points by destroying orbs. A simple puzzle game for all with beautiful visual effects, it can be played in short sessions and is highly addictive.'
'Toy Bot is back and ready for triple the action! At long last, all three classic iPhone games are combined into one simple download.'
'VANGUARD STORM is the newest addition to the CRYSTAL DEFENDERS series of 'defensive simulation' games. Players must strategically position units within various formations in order to prevent encroaching monster horde.'
'Expand your empire in this epic real-time strategy for iPhone/iPod touch! Battle rivals over territory in real-time!'
'Shift is an adventure puzzle platformer with a literal twist to the game play mechanic. You are subject 32763, trapped in an experiment. Can you find your way out?'
'1. Paid App in 5 countries, Top-10 Paid App in over 20 countries including US, UK, Germany, Italy, France and Australia!'
'As a sequel of earlier worldwide mega hit, LightBike2 has finally come back with juiced up updates. Drive through the cyber space as fast as the light, and have dead heat battles with opponents all over the world!'
'Descend into the world of FIELDRUNNERS, the most anticipated and visually stunning game in mobile TOWER defence history!'
'Boost is a 3D fast-paced experience unlike any other. The game's visually stunning graphics and unique gameplay style will easily appeal to both experts and casual gamers.'
'Cast your best rod and lures and join the most immersive and intense fishing game on iPhone/iPod Touch!'
