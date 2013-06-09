14 iPhone Camera Apps That Will Make Everyone Jealous Of Your Photos

If you have an
iPhone, chances are you use it as your primary camera.Apple’s camera app is great when you want to snap a quick pic and share it with friends.
But there are a ton of amazing photo and video apps out that take your iPhone photography to the next level.
Instead of just correcting red-eye or adjusting the brightness, what if you could choose separate exposure and focus points? Or what if you could slow down the shutter speed to create dynamic photos that will make all your friends jealous?
These 14 apps will take you from a iPhone photo amateur to pro in no time.
analogue Camera is a brand new app that helps to fine-tune your camera shots. You can independently control exposure and focus. There are also a ton of filters that you can add to your photos to make them look even better.
If you use the Olloclip 3-in-one lens accessory, the company's new app enhances your photos. Olloclip's app helps set your focus for macro photos. You can also adjust the curvature of fish eye photos.
Shapely frames your photos into different shapes for a unique look. You can also add colour, patterns, textures, and graphics to any shape.
Word Swag is a new app that adds text to your photos. There are plenty of cool fonts. The design possibilities are endless.
There are times when you need to take a video or record audio instantly so you won't miss an important moment. Manifesto lets you do just that. You can record video or audio almost instantly just by opening the app.
Adobe Kuler lets you experiment and play with colour. The app lets you capture and create colour themes from anything around you. This one is perfect for designers, artist, developers, craft makers, and anyone else who wants to experiment with colour.
Kaleido Lens is a camera add-on that lets you take pictures as if you were using a Kaleidoscope. You can rotate your camera to create images that have different colours and patterns.
Mextures lets you apply film grain, textures, light leaks, and gradients to your images. The app is quick and lets you stack an infinite amount of filters on your photos.
Camera+ is one of the best alternatives to Apple's stock camera. The app is super fast and has tons of advanced features, including an impressive 6x digital zoom.
Slow Shutter Cam gives your phone the slowed down effects that generally are only available on higher priced DSLR cameras.
Snapseed makes photo editing simple and is full of features that let you do everything from selectively adjust portions of the photo, rotate/straighten, centre focus to grab attention, and much more.
