WHERE ARE THEY NOW? These Were The 10 Best iPhone Apps When The App Store Launched In 2008

When Apple launched the App Store on July 10th, 2008, I don’t think anyone knew how incredibly massive and influential it would grow to be.When the App Store launched, The New York Times reported that “an abundance of software could make the iPhone’s operating system dominant among an abundance of competing phones.” Wow.
If you bought an iPhone 3G that summer, you had access to 500 apps. Now, you have access to hundreds of thousands of apps, which have been downloaded over 10 billion times.
Today, any web service worth its name has an app in the App Store; it has generated upwards of three billion dollars in revenue thus far for Apple.
We thought it would be fun to flash back to the first apps available on the App Store. What were they, and where are they now?
We think you’ll be surprised by which top apps are still alive and kicking today.
PhoneSaber was the app you used to brag about your iPhone to friends. Any time you'd wave your phone, the app would produce the corresponding 'vwommm' sound of a swinging lightsaber.
THQ and LucasArts killed PhoneSaber, but Lightsaber has taken its place and added a few nice tweaks.
Price: free
Before Angry Birds, there was Rolando.
Rolando was one of the first amazing games to take advantage of the iPhone's accelerometer, and its cast of cute characters seems to indicate future hits, when you look back.
Today, Rolando or its sequel, Rolando 2, are nowhere to be found in the App Store's Top 200 Paid Games list. It may very well still be selling, but it's certainly past its prime.
And if you never played it, it's definitely worth a dollar.
Price: $0.99
Remote remains one of the most popular App Store utilities to this day.
Over the years, it has gotten tons of updates including AirPlay support, a built-in touchpad for navigating Front Row on Macs.
Back then, controlling your speakers was called 'AirTunes.'
Price: free
Evernote is one of our favourite ways to take notes, pictures, web clips, and more, and stick it all in one place.
To this day, Evernote is one of the most popular note-taking and mind-mapping apps on the App Store.
Price: free
After one billion apps had been downloaded almost a year after the App Store launched, Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D was the most downloaded app.
Where is it now? Nitro Kart 3D got a sequel, but neither of them are in the Top 200 Paid Games list.
Price: $2.99
BeeJiveIM is one of the oldest iOS IM apps, and it's still one of the best. BeeJive hasn't fixed what isn't broken, as is evident by the three-year-old buddy list at left.
It's pretty pricey, but with BeeJive, you'll always get the latest support for IM protocols, and tons of settings to mess with as well.
Back when the first BeeJive came out, there was no way to do push notifications for messages, so if you were not using the app, BeeJive would send you EMAILS to alert you of new messages. How
passé.
Price: $2.99
The biggest new feature may be the Times' paywall, but the app has continued to be one of the best news apps in the App Store.
It hasn't changed a ton aesthetically, but you needed Wi-Fi to browse articles in the original app, which seems unbelievable retrospectively.
Price: free
Now, the app no longer exists.
Great movie showtimes apps like Movies By Flixster have pretty much driven all other showtimes and trailer apps out of the market.
Price: n/a
Twitterrific has undergone some huge graphical upgrades, but it's still alive and kicking.
It may not be as popular as Tweetbot, Tweetdeck, or the official Twitter app, but it's a sleeper hit that fans still love.
Price: free
