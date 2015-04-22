The 10 best iPhone apps you can get for a discount right now

There are too many apps in the App Store to notice when each one goes on sale.

Luckily we’ve collected the best iPhone apps on sale at this very moment so you don’t have to. From gorgeous games like Pursuit of Light and the classic Bioshock to our new favourite weather app, you’re bound to find a good deal on something new.

Just remember these deals could end at any time, so act quick!

Fresh Air is our new favourite weather app. Fresh Air is a gorgeous new weather app that emphasises visuals with its minimalist weather graph. You can scroll forward in time to see how the weather will be in the future, and it also connects to your calendar app to give you forecasts on upcoming appointments. Price: Free (usually $US2.99) Explore a beautiful and mysterious dream world in Pursuit of Light. Pursuit of Light is a gorgeous adventure game where you explore the dream world of a little girl as she jumps her way through 80 levels to escape the darkness and chase the light. Price: Free (usually $US0.99)

Turn your chores into quests from a video with Quest. Quest is a task management app with a video game twist. Inspired by the satisfying feeling of completing a quest in video game RPGs, Quest makes it easy to add reminders and tasks to your to-list while making them fun to finish. Price: Free (usually $US1.99)

If you like Mario Kart, try Tail Drift. Tail Drift is a fun 360-degree racing game where you can zoom around tubular tracks in your own plane while competing against your friends and jockeying for power-ups. Price: Free (usually $US1.99) Swipe to delete your old photos and free up space with Flic. Nobody likes clearing up space on their phone, but Flic makes it easy by turning the process into a Tinder-esque experience. Price: Free (usually $US1.99) Bioshock is a masterful first-person shooter that's both eerie and unforgettable. Bioshock for mobile is a full port of the classic PC game. You'll be able to explore the underwater dystopia of Rapture, battle the silent Big Daddies, and choose your own path as you solve the mystery of the eerie city. Better yet, it works with Bluetooth controllers, so you don't have to use the wonky touch controls. Price: $US9.99 (usually $US10.99) Fly at speeds faster than light in Hyperlight. Hyperlight is a challenging retro arcade shooter where your secret weapon is your ship's ability to switch on a special engine and fly at speeds faster than light. This unique ability opens up new strategies as you fight off the hordes and try to survive. Price: $US0.99 (usually $US2.99) If you like Call of Duty, try Modern Combat. Modern Combat 5: Blackout offers stunning graphics and a new single-player campaign with locations such as Venice and Tokyo. There's multiplayer, four customisable classes, and you can create your own squad with your friends. Price: Free (usually $US3.99) Battle for world domination in Civilisation Revolution 2. The sequel to Sid Meier's popular Civilisation Revolution introduces new troops, famous world leaders, updated graphics, and plenty of new strategic technologies to help you in your quest for domination. Price: $US9.99 (usually $US14.99) Experience a beautiful and compelling storyline of war and love in Valiant Hearts. Valiant Hearts is a stirring narrative adventure that weaves together the stories of World War I soldiers. With hand-drawn art and the slower pace of a graphic novel, it's great for when you're in the mood for an app with a little more emotional power. Price: Free (usually $US4.99)

