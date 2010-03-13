The Best iPhone Apps Of The Week

Bringing Street Fighter to the iPhone could, and probably should, have ended in tears. But it didn't:

It's a gorgeous port of Street Fighter IV, from flaming dragon punches-when you can pull them off-to ultra moves, which retain the quick cut scene close-up as a prelude to beating the unholy crap out of your opponent, to the booming, overly enthusiastic announcer that no Capcom fighting game is complete without. If you remember the days of Mortal Kombat on the Game Boy, it's kind of awe-inspiring how richly they've translated the audio and visual experience, even if the framerates do get a little choppy on anything pre-3GS.

And the controls?

You have a sparse selection of buttons, at first glance, just four onscreen, plus the virtual joystick: punch, kick, special attack (which can be used for fully automatic specials, or just be the button you tap after performing the full movement for EX specials), and saving, which is used for focus attacks and counters. What you didn't know is that the ultra and super meters are buttons themselves, which you can tap to unleash ultimate destruction, if your meter's filled. Truthfully, this layout is as good it could get.

So, they're fine. $10 is reasonable, if you're a SF fan. If not, it's probably a bit steep.