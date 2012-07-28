Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

This week we’re featuring some neat apps. One of our favourites, Dark Sky tells you up to the minute when it is going to rain.



Another app we really like by NBC lets you watch the Olympics live from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

And if you’re a fan of the TV show The Walking Dead, you’ll want to check out the highly interactive The Walking Dead game, it’s sure to provide hours of fun.

See what other apps made the list this week.

