Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

This week we’re featuring some neat apps. One of our favourites, Dark Sky tells you up to the minute when it is going to rain.
Another app we really like by NBC lets you watch the Olympics live from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.
And if you’re a fan of the TV show The Walking Dead, you’ll want to check out the highly interactive The Walking Dead game, it’s sure to provide hours of fun.
See what other apps made the list this week.
Want to know when it's going to start raining down to the minute? The weird rain in New York this week had us finding salvation in Dark Sky, which uses your location data to tell when to expect to see the precipitation.
Check out our walkthrough of Dark Sky.
Price: $3.99
Want to talk and text with friends around the world for free? This is your app -- it can connect you to anyone else in the world using the app for free while offering a low rate to call people not using the app.
Price: free
This app is your way to keep track of your favourite things and follow other people's favourite things as well. Think of it as a version of Twitter devoted to sharing restaurants, books, movies, music, apps, and the like.
Price: free
Ever wish all the web's best videos were in one spot? Now they are. Use ShowYou to comb through the videos being passed around by your friends in one consolidated interface.
Price: free
Google Earth was updated this week to include 3D maps for iPhone 4S and the new iPad. The update also brought a Tour Guide section which takes you to a cities most interesting attractions and landmarks.
Check out our walkthrough of Google Earth with 3D maps.
Price: Free
Appture gives apps like Instagram a run for their money. The app encourages you to share your photos with people you care about the most. You are the album curator; only people you invite will see the album and its contents. You can even encourage friends to add photos to your album as well.
Price: Free
IBM think is for the iPad only.
IBM says, 'From the very beginning, we've sought to improve the way we live. We've worked to make our world more efficient, accessible, and safe. While each leap of progress has required its own intelligence and hard work, many seem to follow a distinct, repeatable pattern.
We see how our world behaves, map what we find, understand causes and effects, believe we can create new outcomes, and act to build and improve the systems around us.
THINK explores how we can follow this path to address some of our most pressing challenges -- from the grand to the everyday.'
Pretty cool.
Price: Free
If you are a fan of the TV show then you'll love Walking Dead: The Game. The game is very interactive letting you chose the outcome.
If you're thinking this is just like the TV show then you're wrong because the game offers a different story line. Right now there are 5 episodes with more on the way.
Price: $4.99
