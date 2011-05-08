The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed Out On This Week

Photo: Apple
We picked out some extraordinary apps for iPhone and iPad that have been getting tons of buzz this week.We have an app to track your kids on a map (that won’t kill your phone battery), an app to make sure you won’t forget anything (no matter which device or computer you’re using), and an app to visualise your music taste as a solar system.
Pretty amazing.
Week Calendar's iPhone app is one of our favourite alternate calendars, because it lets you see your entire week at a glance.
Now, the app has been optimised for iPad, and it looks stunning. The best part is, it's a universal app so once you buy it, you'll get an optimised version for your iPhone and your iPad.
Price: $1.99 from the App Store
FlickAddress might not replace your Contacts app, but it's a useful way to swipe through Groups you've created in your address book.
This app has colour-coded dots which represent a group in your address book. Navigating between them is as easy as a swipe.
This app won't let you search by letter within a group (yet), so this app's probably only good for people with many contact groups.
Price: $1.99 from the App Store
Stars represent artists, planets represent albums, and moons represent songs.
Tap something to hear it, or just browse around the incredibly gorgeous and lush space-scape.
We wish we had an iPad 2 so we could hook it up to our TV and see it all on a big screen.
Price: free from the App Store
Notificant is a mobile app as well as a desktop app, allowing you to create notifications and only have them show up on devices you specify.
For example, you might set up a notification to 'grab the milk' at 7PM that alerts you on your phone, but not on your computer.
Email alerts can also be set up as yet another place to receive notifications.
Price: $2.99 from the App Store
Why all the buzz, you ask?
Videolicious is one of the fastest and simplest ways to make a presentable video to share with friends and family. The app uses a 'documentary-type' template to make your video: a combination of interview, footage, and photos.
Add your media, pick your music (even from your onboard music library), add a title card, and Videolicious takes care of the rest.
Price: free from the App Store
The App Store is filled with thousands of puzzle games, but Percepto stands out because it does something totally new.
The goal is simple: get to the exit door. The execution, however, is more complicated. You have to constantly re-orient yourself between 2D and 3D in order to see how best to approach the puzzle.
Guide your character through over 55 puzzle levels.
Price: $1.99 from the App Store
You'll need a means to prop up your iPhone for this app, because it needs to stay perfectly still.
Set up your phone and let Frame X Frame go to work. Based on how you customise it, the app takes a sequence of photos with your camera, stitches them together, and creates a unique stop-motion animation.
The app also includes several other useful (and free) camera functions like a three-shot burst, time lapse, and a self-timer.
Price: free from the App Store
Footprints uses proprietary technology to constantly update the locations of your family members, somehow without killing everyone's phone batteries.
View locations on a great-looking map, and you can even see somebody's progress along waypoints on the way to a destination.
If your child is making a long car trip, you can set the app to report location data more frequently and more accurately, if you desire.
Price: free from the App Store
Softsign might be the future of document-signing.
Pull up PDF documents on your iPad and sign them using your finger instead of a pen. Softsign's developer reached out to us vouching for the legitimacy of e-signed documents. He wrote:
The Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act of 2000 recognises electronic signatures on commercial transactions as having the same legal status as a written signature, but because individual States may have their own laws regarding e-signatures we advise all clients to ascertain whether electronic signatures are valid under the laws and jurisdiction applicable to their contract.
We like the app's look, as well as the Dropbox and Evernote integration it includes.
Price: free to use, but there's a one-time $4.99 in-app purchase to remove the watermark from your documents which you'll want to get
Bank of America just debuted their iPad app, and it looks very promising.
Use the iPad's big screen to manage your finances, or view a huge map showing you ATMs nearby. A convenient month calendar is included to visualise transaction dates as well.
Definitely pick this one up if you're a Bank of America account holder with an iPad.
Price: free from the App Store
