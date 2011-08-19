Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

We’ve put together all the best apps you missed during the week.



We have LinkedIn’s flashy new upgrade, a sleek RSS reader for iPad, Skype’s new Wi-Fi app, and much more.

Perfect RSS Reader is pretty darn close RSS (Real Simple Syndication) may be going out of style, but news freaks still thrive on it. Perfect RSS Reader for iPad challenges Reeder for the throne of 'Best iPad RSS Reader' featuring a very elegant interface, sync with Google Reader, a Flipboard-esque photo browsing mode, and more. Price: $1.99 LinkedIn just gave its app a huge update We checked out LinkedIn's new iPhone app earlier this week, and it's a thing of beauty. It's called LinkedIn 4.0. The app got a huge facelift that focuses your attention on key features like LinkedIn Today, groups, and messages. Price: free Google's new photo-sharing app is actually really good To say the photo-sharing app scene is oversaturated would be an understatement. But somehow, Google pulled out an ace with Photovine, a new app that organizes photo sharing around themes like 'my best friend,' 'planking,' or 'my desk.' Instead of just viewing a feed of pictures, you instead see a feed of these themes/'vines.' It's a fun way to interact with others. Price: free We all know how frustrating it can be to take pictures with an iPhone because you have to touch the screen to take the picture. Inevitably, you end up with a blurry picture or your arm taking up the entire picture. With Shuttervox, you can take pictures just by saying 'cheese.' No fancy filters or gimmicks here. Once you're done, you can upload your picture straight to Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr. Price: $0.99 Because your real friends won't watch Jersey Shore with you... What's the only thing better than watching Jersey Shore? Watching Jersey Shore while keeping track of what everyone else thinks who is also watching Jersey Shore. MTV's new WatchWith app lets you watch feeds from Facebook and Twitter of people who are all talking about the same TV show. It's kind of like joining a trending Twitter stream, but louder and more tan. Price: free Skype's Wi-Fi app lets you get online at airports and other hotspots A lot of times you'd like to hop online at the airport, even if it costs you a few bucks. But the idea of signing up for yet-another service is a big put-off. The Skype Wi-Fi app partners with hotspot companies like Boingo, Fon, and Tomizone to get you online using Skype credit. No other transactions involved. Price: free Google revived its catalogues service, and brought it to iPad Google catalogues is a new app that allows you to browse your favourite catalogues like LL Bean and Pottery Barn. There are convenient links within each page of every magazine that let you hop directly to that item on the store's website. There aren't a ton of catalogues quiet yet, but we trust Google to update this app pretty frequently. Price: free inFlowchart is perfect for business people If you find yourself making a lot of flow charts, this app could be perfect for you. InFlowchart makes creating charts easy because you can manipulate objects with your fingers via the touchscreen, which feels natural. There are a ton of rich text editing features, formatting options, smart guides, and much more. Price: $9.99 Now that you've seen the best apps of the week > THE BEST GADGET DESIGNERS ALIVE: They Created iPhone, RAZR, Wii, And More >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.