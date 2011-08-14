Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Apple
We’ve put together a list of the best apps for iPad and iPhone that you might’ve missed this week.We have an app to sync customised news content to your iPhone and computer, an app to beam all your computer’s video content onto your iPad, a Facebook calendar app for iPhone, and much more.
New Yorker's new Goings On app is your guide to concerts, shows, restaurants, and anything else fun you can think of to do in New York.
Complete with audio tours, in-depth reviews, and an interactive map, this app is a must for any New Yorker.
Price: free
Who needs phone numbers when you have your Facebook friends list?
Facebook Messenger ties into the Facebook Messaging platform, but is also something entirely unto itself. It's a data-based (not carrier-based) texting service that lets you send pictures, a location, group messages, and more.
Price: free
Vudu is a streaming movie service kind of like Netflix, except you get to pick and choose what you want to rent.
What's remarkable about Vudu is that you don't need to install an app to use it. Visit Vudu.com, pick a movie, and get started immediately, from within your iPad's (or computer's) browser.
Price: free
Elements is one of our favourite word processors for iPhone and iPad (optimised for both), but version 2.0 just launched, bringing a ton of great new export features.
Elements already had great dropbox integration for documents, but now, you can publish your documents to Tumblr, Facebook, Evernote, HTML, a PDF, and email.
Price: $4.99
News360 is a great way to browse personalised news feeds catered to your interests, and with version 2.0, a web version just launched so you can browse on your computer from right where you left off on your iPhone or iPad.
The app also now includes incredible analytics features to help pick the best news for you--if you're cool with News360 scanning your Facebook, Twitter, Google Reader, and Evernote accounts, that is. We can't imagine a better place to look to pinpoint someone's interests.
Price: free
Photo Stats grabs critical statistics about how you use your iPhone, then molds it all into a variety of informative and beautiful infographics.
Price: $0.99
Plango is Facebook calendar for your iPhone, but also bundles in group messaging features and custom alerts for when friends respond to your events.
Apparently, the app is a bit buggy at this point, but considering it's free--it's worth a shot if you use Facebook Events frequently.
Price: free
Jumvo is a voice-messaging app that lets you send messages without typing and without hassle. It's perfect for using in the car, or if you just don't want to type something out. Plus, it integrates with Facebook so you don't need to go around friending everyone again.
Jumvo is kind of like HeyTell, but better because it has a conversation view where you can backtrack and hear what's been said in the past very easily.
Price: free
Trover is a social network that lets you share cool places to go with friends.
Whether it's a great hole-in-the-wall dive bar, scenic vista, or a unique thrift shop, Trover lets you attach a picture and location to a place, then lets all your friends see where you've been--and where they might want to go.
Price: free
Boxee is one of our favourite home entertainment devices, and they just launched an iPad app to make it even easier to access your video content on the go.
Boxee ties into Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, media on your computer, and streams it all to your iPad over Wi-Fi. It's all your video media, in one place.
Boxee also works like AirPlay--find a video you like, then beam it to your tv for big screen watching.
Price: free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.