The 15 best apps for curing your forgetfulness

We all forget things. And sometimes it seems that the technology meant to make our lives easier just gives us more things to forget.

These apps aren’t like that. They will help you remember everything from your keys, to your bills, to where you first met someone. They can even improve your memory.

Taken together, these 15 apps tackle forgetfulness through all different parts of your life.

Level Money keeps track of your finances Level Money Level Money links to your bank account to help you know how much you can spend today, meaning you never have to manually input your purchases. It takes into account your income, monthly spending habits, and how much you're trying to save -- perfect for the forgetful budgeter. And if you spend more than you should on a given day, the app will adjust and tell you to spend less the following day. Free (iOS, Android) Evernote can take notes about anything iTunes Note-taking app Evernote can help you remember almost your entire life. My colleague Steve Kovach uses it for interviews, business cards, recipes, and even random things like a friend's new address. 'I've become so dependent on Evernote that I don't think I could do my job without it,' he says. Free (iOS, Android) Pocket lets you save articles to read offline later -- on any device Google Play It's easy to forget to come back to an article you want to read when you're furiously browsing the internet. But with Pocket, you can easily send that article to any device and read it later. Pocket, with one click, compiles and sends the article to an archive you can read on your phone, tablet, or computer. Just beware of your queue filling up with too many good articles to read. Free (iOS, Android) Stand is a handy Mac app that reminds you to get up from your desk Stand Stand, an app for Mac, has one simple goal: to get you to stand up more often. Every hour, in fact. Stand's interface is simple. You choose when in the hour you want the notification (at 15 past, for example), and Stand pops up a little notification for you. 'Time to stand up!' Free (Mac) Tile remembers where you put your wallet or keys Tile Tile is a little Bluetooth tracker which you attach to important things you tend to lose -- take your wallet or keys for example. You can attach the Tile to anything and then keep track of the item in the app. Although if you lose your phone as well, you'll need another app for that. $US25 each (order) Humin helps you remember where you met someone Humin Humin is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, so you can focus on the moment instead of remembering. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contacts using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' Free (iOS) Last Time remembers the last time you went to the doctor Last Time Instead of counting toward something, Last Time counts away. It can track anything, like the last time you called your parents, or took a vacation, or went to the doctor. It's a useful way to focus on things you have to do every once in a while, but not necessarily on a strict schedule. $US1.99 (iOS) Quest makes a game out of remembering your mundane tasks iTunes There's something extremely satisfying about finishing a video game quest and receiving your virtual reward. And the task management app Quest wants to apply that same idea to your boring old chores. Quest will not only help you remember to get stuff done, but turn your life into a tiny 8-bit adventure game as well. $US1.99 (iOS) Find My iPhone is exactly what it sounds like Business Insider This app takes the pain out of losing your iPhone. If one of your Apple devices is missing, it will let you see your missing iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac on a map. You can also lock your device and send it a message with a number to contact you at, or cause it to make a loud sound to help you track it down if you know it's nearby. Free (iOS) Lumosity actually improves your memory Screenshot/Harrison Jacobs Lumosity is a neuroscientist-designed app that helps train your memory and improve your attention. It has built a substantial following around the world, and now boasts over 70 million users worldwide. Lumosity gives you access to over 40 games which improve your cognitive skills. And they feel much more fun than the mental pushups they are. $US11.99 per month (iOS, Android) Expensify stops you from always losing your receipts Expensify Making expense reports can be dreadful, especially for someone prone to misplacing receipts or keeping track of time. Expensify makes all that easy, letting you snap a picture of a receipt and have it go straight into your report. And if you still manage to forget a receipt, Expensify lets you import credit card transactions. It lives up to its motto -- 'expense reports that don't suck.' Free (iOS, Android) Mint Bills & Money (Formerly Check) pays your bills on time Mint Mint Bills & Money is a separate app from Mint (the more general finance app) with one goal: make sure you never miss another bill payment. It keeps track of your bills for you and helps you stay on top of them, even letting you pay bills from inside the app. It lets you avoid both late fees and overdraft fees by keeping track of time and comparing what you owe to linked accounts. Free (iOS, Android) Venmo makes it easy to pay your friends when you forgot to take out cash iTunes Venmo has gained widespread popularity among millennials, so much that 'just Venmo me' is a common phrase. The app makes it easy to pay people when you don't have cash on hand and don't want to eat the ATM fee just because you're spacey. The app works by linking your debit or credit card, letting you pay any other friend who has the app. If you forget to pay people back, this is the app your friends will thank you for. Free (iOS, Android) Wunderlist takes your to-do lists to the next level Wunderlist/YouTube Wunderlist is an easy-to-use to-do list app. It lets you set due dates and reminders, and even let you share lists or have conversations about them. Wunderlist can help you organise your grocery list, remember movies you want to see, or collaborate to help plan a vacation. Free (iOS, Android) Do Button lets you create custom buttons for tasks you forget IFTTT Do Button lets you create a series of personalised buttons you can activate with one tap. You can turn your Philips Hue lights on and off, change your Nest Thermostat to a certain temperature, or even send an email to your family saying you're on your way home. For the forgetful person, DO button is useful both to remind you about some actions you usually take, and making completing them as painless as possible. Free (iOS, Android)

